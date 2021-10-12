CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The #1 Cause of Dementia, According to Science

By Leah Groth
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are an estimated 5 million adults living with dementia—and that number grows every year. In fact, by the year 2060 they predict that number to multiply to nearly 14 million. While often referred to as a disease or illness, dementia is actually a general term to describe "impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interfere with doing everyday activities." While occasionally forgetting a name or misplacing car keys is a normal part of aging, dementia isn't. Here is everything you need to know about it—including the number one cause of the memory-impairing condition. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.

1

What Is Dementia?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GiK4G_0cObW0rd00
Shutterstock

According to the National Institutes of Health's National Institute on Aging, dementia is defined by the loss of cognitive functioning and can range from mild to severe. This includes thinking, remembering, and reasoning—in addition to behavioral abilities "to such an extent that it interferes with a person's daily life and activities," they explain. "These functions include memory, language skills, visual perception, problem solving, self-management, and the ability to focus and pay attention." Furthermore, some people with the condition cannot control their emotions and their overall personality may change. In worst case scenarios, the person cannot live on their own and has to depend on others to help with basic activities of living.

While it is normal to lose neurons during the aging process, in the case of dementia, more of these once-healthy nerve cells stop working, lose connections with other brain cells, and die.

Another thing about dementia? It is progressive, explains Carlyn Fredericks, MD, memory loss expert in Yale Medicine's Department of Neurology. "Unfortunately, dementia symptoms get worse over time despite our best efforts," she tells Eat This, Not That!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vnfL0_0cObW0rd00
iStock

There are several different types of neurodegeneration, as outlined by the CDC.

Alzheimer's Disease: Alzheimer's is the most common form of dementia, responsible for 60 to 80 percent of cases. It is caused by specific changes in the brain. It usually manifests itself as memory issues—like trouble recalling recent events, including conversations that just occurred. Then, later on after the disease progresses, someone might have trouble remembering more distant memories. Other issues—difficulty walking or talking or personality changes—are also common later on. The biggest risk factor? Family history. "Having a first-degree relative with Alzheimer's disease increases the risk of developing it by 10 to 30 percent," the CDC explains.

Vascular Dementia: Strokes or other blood flow issues can also lead to dementia in the form of what is called vascular dementia, accounting for about 10 percent of cases. Other risk factors include diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. "Symptoms vary depending on the area and size of the brain impacted. The disease progresses in a step-wise fashion, meaning symptoms will suddenly get worse as the individual gets more strokes or mini-strokes," explains the CDC.

Lewy Body Dementia: This form of dementia manifests itself in memory loss as well as movement or balance problems like stiffness or trembling. "Many people also experience changes in alertness including daytime sleepiness, confusion or staring spells. They may also have trouble sleeping at night or may experience visual hallucinations (seeing people, objects or shapes that are not actually there)," the CDC explains.

Fronto-Temporal Dementia: Changes in personality and behavior define fronto-temporal dementia, named after the part of the brain affected. "People with this condition may embarrass themselves or behave inappropriately. For instance, a previously cautious person may make offensive comments and neglect responsibilities at home or work. There may also be problems with language skills like speaking or understanding," the CDC explained.

Mixed Dementia: Individuals may experience more than one type of dementia in the brain, especially if they are over 80. "It is not always obvious that a person has mixed dementia since the symptoms of one type of dementia may be most prominent or may overlap with symptoms of another type," the CDC notes. And, when there is more than one type of dementia, disease can progress much more quickly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yAiEH_0cObW0rd00
Shutterstock

There are many symptoms of dementia, according to the CDC, with many of them outlined above. The most common are memory loss, issues with paying attention, communication problems, reasoning, judgment, and problem solving issues and visual perception beyond typical age-related changes in vision.

Specific signs that can point to dementia include getting lost in a familiar neighborhood, using unusual words to refer to familiar objects, forgetting the name of a close family member or friend, forgetting old memories, or not being able to complete tasks independently.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bL28P_0cObW0rd00
Shutterstock

According to the CDC, there are many risk factors of dementia.

Age: The older you get, the more likely you are to develop dementia.

Family history: Dementia runs in the family, according to the CDC. "Those who have parents or siblings with dementia are more likely to develop dementia themselves," they explain.

Race/Ethnicity: According to the CDC, older African Americans are twice more likely to have dementia than whites, while Hispanics are 1.5 times more likely to have dementia than whites.

Heart Health: Those with poor cardiovascular health are more likely to develop dementia. High blood pressure, high cholesterol, and smoking can all play a role.

Traumatic Brain Injury: "Head injuries can increase the risk of dementia, especially if they are severe or occur repeatedly," the CDC says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QkDfD_0cObW0rd00
Shutterstock

According to the CDC the number one contributing factor for dementia is increasing age, with most cases impacting those 65 and over. The second? Family history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c1gmK_0cObW0rd00
Shutterstock

While in most cases, dementia is not preventable, Dr. Fredericks explains that there are a lot of contributing factors that you may be able to do something about, "including improving your level of exercise (especially cardiovascular fitness), decreasing heavy alcohol use, improving your sleep (and treating sleep apnea, if present), eating well (a Mediterranean diet seems to be especially helpful), and making sure you are working with your doctors to keep a close eye on chronic illnesses such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes," she explains.

The Alzheimer's Association has detailed the best practices to prevent dementia in 10 Ways to Love Your Brain. "Growing evidence indicates that people can reduce their risk of cognitive decline by adopting key lifestyle habits," they explain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=081rrf_0cObW0rd00
Shutterstock

Unfortunately, there is no cure for most types of dementia, including Alzheimer's, per the CDC. However, there are medications that can help protect the brain or manage symptoms, including anxiety or behavior changes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=162PTt_0cObW0rd00
Shutterstock

If you believe you or a loved one is demonstrating symptoms of dementia, the NIH recommends contracting your medical provider for an assessment. "Don't be afraid to get them checked out early!" encourages Dr. Fredericks. "Having an experienced physician evaluate you and determine whether there is a need for further testing—whether blood tests, brain imaging, or pen-&-paper neuropsychological testing—can help you identify the cause of your symptoms as early as possible (and reassure you if what you are experiencing is more likely the result of normal aging)." And to get through this pandemic at your healthiest, don't miss these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
EatThis

If You Forget These 5 Things, You May Have Dementia

You've likely heard that memory loss can be an early symptom of dementia. But according to experts, forgetting certain things is especially indicative of the disease. If you can't remember these five things, it could be a sign of dementia. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Alzheimer's, According to Experts

Alzheimer's disease is a well-known, and much-feared, disorder of the later years: More than five million Americans are currently affected. But it's still poorly understood. Scientists are still trying to figure out why some people develop the progressive disease and others don't, and how it might be effectively slowed or reversed. But recent research has shed light on the potential causes of Alzheimer's, and what might be done to prevent it. Read on to find out the #1 cause of Alzheimer's disease—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Best Life

Eating This Once a Week Slashes Risk of Alzheimer's by 34 Percent, Study Says

While we can't escape the aging process, getting older looks different for everyone, both in how it affects us physically and mentally. One thing many of us worry about is that the older we get, the more likely we are to lose our memories. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older in the country with dementia, and by 2060, that number is expected to go up to almost 14 million. But that doesn't mean developing the disease is increasing inevitable. There are ways to reduce your risk of developing dementia, including making small changes to what you eat and drink. In fact, one study has found that eating this popular fruit once a week can slash your Alzheimer's risk by up to 34 percent. To see what snack you should be having more often for the sake of your brain, read on.
EatThis

Signs of Dementia Usually Ignored by People

The progressive brain disorder known as dementia can have devastating effects on a person's ability to function. But his potentially all-encompassing disease can present with symptoms that are subtle, more a whisper than shout. "The earliest symptoms of neurocognitive disorder, or mild dementia, are often mistaken for normal aging, depression or anxiety," says Thomas C. Hammond, MD, a neurologist with Baptist Health's Marcus Neuroscience Institute in Boca Raton, Florida. These are the signs of dementia that are often overlooked or ignored. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and These are Signs You Have Dementia

With the U.S. getting older—the number of people aged 65 or older is expected to jump to 90 million by 2050—neurological conditions amongst the elderly become more common, dementia being one of the most prevalent. Dementia is the deterioration of intellectual or psychological functions generally caused by damage to the brain and aging. Over 6 million Americans aged 65+ live with the condition, a number projected to increase to 13.8 million by 2060. Because of this growing trend, older individuals and their families need to be aware of the warning signs that they may have dementia.
Fox News

Dementia signs are in the blood, researchers say

Researchers have reportedly found warning signs in the blood that could indicate impending dementia. In a new study published Monday in the scientific journal "EMBO Molecular Medicine," scientists from the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) and the University Medical Center Göttingen said that certain levels of microRNAs could be harbingers of the condition.
EatThis

Warning Signs You're in Danger of Dementia

Dementia is a serious disorder with one unavoidable risk factor: Simply getting older. According to the World Health Organization, cases of dementia are expected to triple by the year 2050, simply because so many of us are aging. These are the warning signs you're in danger of dementia. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
EatThis

Simple Tricks to Avoid "Deadly" Dementia, Say Doctors Now

You might think Alzheimer's Disease or dementia makes you forgetful, debilitatingly so, but can't be fatal. That's a myth. Forgive the bluntness but "Alzheimer's disease has no survivors," says the Alzheimer's Association. "It destroys brain cells and causes memory changes, erratic behaviors and loss of body functions. It slowly and painfully takes away a person's identity, ability to connect with others, think, eat, talk, walk and find his or her way home." No one wants that to happen—and you can help prevent it. Read on for simple tricks to avoid deadly dementia, according to the experts at Stanford Health Care—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
EatThis

Signs of Alzheimer's Usually Ignored by Women

More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer's and the majority are women. According to the Alzheimer's Association, an average of 3.8 million U.S. women are battling the fatal disease and could be at higher risk due to "biological or genetic variations or differences in life experiences." Eat This, Not Talk talked to experts about the signs of Alzhimer's usually ignored by women and how to help prevent it. Read below for six tips about the disease from Alzhimer's specialists—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
EatThis

Common Habits That Age You Faster, According to Science

Aging is inevitable. Premature aging doesn't have to be. Unfortunately—despite Americans' eagerness to embrace anti-aging cosmetics, supplements and regimens—aging before your time is all too common. That's because too many of us indulge in everyday habits that science has found can rapidly age our bodies, inside and out. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
MedicalXpress

Migraine linked to all-cause dementia, Alzheimer's disease

(HealthDay)—Migraine is associated with an increased risk for all-cause dementia and Alzheimer disease, according to research published online Sept. 15 in Acta Neurologica Scandinavica. Long Wang, M.D., from The Second People's Hospital of Hefei in China, and colleagues conducted a meta-analysis to examine the potential association between migraine and dementia....
northbaybiz.com

Simple Strategies to Help Reduce Your Risk of Dementia

Did you know restful sleep is crucial for keeping the brain healthy?. A lot of people equate brain health with having a good memory. However, it is not just about memory. It also involves cognitive function, which includes thinking skills, problem solving and decision-making. As a person ages, it’s normal for many to see these functions change, and those changes can be further affected by medical conditions such as nutritional deficiencies, depression and substance use. The impacts can be so severe that they are classified as dementia because they end up interfering with everyday life. However, making some adjustments to your daily routine can help lower your risk of having these life-impacting conditions.
Vail Daily

Haims: Caregiving through stages of dementia

There are many types of dementia — Alzheimer’s is just one. While it is common to hear people use Alzheimer’s as a general term for dementia, like using Kleenex in lieu of “tissue”, not all types of dementia are Alzheimer’s. Dementia is not a specific disease. Rather, it is a...
Pantagraph

RUEDI: Paying attention to signs of dementia

I recently visited the Mayo Clinic for my routine physical exam. While I was waiting, I ran across a brochure that talked about some signs people exhibit that may be symptoms of dementia. Nearly six million Americans suffer from dementia related disease as of 2020. It got my attention. I decided to ask my physician some questions and he mentioned that the following are some of the signs people need to keep in mind:
MedicalXpress

Hearing loss and the link to dementia

Hearing loss is a natural part of aging nobody likes to admit is happening. But happen it does – and ignoring it comes with a cost. It could put you at risk for another feared consequence of aging: dementia. "The greater your hearing loss, the more likely you are to...
marthastewart.com

This Is How Long You Should Exercise Each Week to Help Lower Your Risk for Cancer, According to Science

The more research teaches us about exercise, the more we realize the countless ways it impacts our health. True, if weight loss is the goal, nutrition plays a larger role. But we're learning that even micro-workouts can boost metabolism, walking just three times per week can lower dementia risk, and being active can counteract the negative impacts of a sleep deficit.
EatThis

Easy Habits for Avoiding Dementia, Say Brain Experts

It's well known that the brain disorders known as dementia are serious and progressive: Ultimately, they interfere with a person's ability to function independently, and at the moment they have no cure. But it's less well-known that there are things you can do to reduce your risk of developing dementia as you get older, while improving the quality of your life right now. These are eight easy habits for avoiding dementia, according to neurologists. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
EatThis

Early Signs You're Getting Alzheimer's, Say Experts

With National Alzheimer's Awareness Month kicking off November 1, the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) is providing information to dispel common falsehoods about Alzheimer's disease to help individuals know the warning signs, understand the importance of early detection, and learn how to be proactive about reducing their risk. "Dispelling the misconceptions about Alzheimer's disease is critically important, because they may cause people to ignore symptoms and delay taking action which impacts their health and quality of life," said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA's President & CEO. "National Alzheimer's Awareness Month is the perfect time to reinforce factual information that can help someone spot the warning signs, get screened, and be proactive about their brain health." Read on to discover five common falsehoods about Alzheimer's disease—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
