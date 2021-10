Germany-based fintech Heyfina has announced closing a financing round which included venture capital company Atlantic Labs and Visionaries Club. The fintech is developing an investment app specifically aimed at women. Atlantic Labs fund has invested in the company and now holds almost a quarter of the company. Heyfina will soon be launching its app. Users can begin investing with as little as EUR 1 and their money is protected by the conditions of the German DGS up to EUR 100,000.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO