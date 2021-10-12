County electeds adopt letter-writing policy
Teton County commissioners have adopted “fluid” guidelines for themselves for writing letters to avoid personal correspondence being mistaken for county policy. The policy asks members of the Teton County Board of County Commissioners not to affix their “commissioner” title to letters that don’t represent the board. And, if commissioners can’t do that, the rules ask the elected officials to notify the rest of the commission in advance to get feedback.www.jhnewsandguide.com
