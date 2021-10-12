Clouds will give way to more sunshine Tuesday; Charlotte’s weather warmup begins

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Cloudy skies are making for another cool and mild start this Tuesday morning. Look to see overnight lows hover in the low to mid-60s which runs about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year when looking at early morning lows.

Skies will make way for more sunshine this afternoon with highs making a run for the upper 70s to near 80. Winds will remain relatively light out of the north between 1 and 5 miles per hour.

We warm up gradually throughout the work week with highs creeping into the mid to even upper 80s by the end of the week! Talk about summer heat!

No worries though because if you’re looking for relief it’s on the way. We’re tracking a cold front which is set to arrive Saturday into Sunday. This will likely bring our next chance of rain and usher in some much cooler conditions for the start of next week.

We’re talking more seasonable conditions with afternoon highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the low 50s and upper 40! (Insert refreshing “ahhh” sound here)

Today: Clearing Skies. High of 78.

Tonight: Cool & Clear. Low 59.

