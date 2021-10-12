CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Clouds will give way to more sunshine Tuesday; Charlotte’s weather warmup begins

By Ted Phaeton
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aeUHV_0cObVGwD00

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Cloudy skies are making for another cool and mild start this Tuesday morning. Look to see overnight lows hover in the low to mid-60s which runs about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year when looking at early morning lows.

Skies will make way for more sunshine this afternoon with highs making a run for the upper 70s to near 80. Winds will remain relatively light out of the north between 1 and 5 miles per hour.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today!

iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE.

Andriod users, CLICK HERE .

We warm up gradually throughout the work week with highs creeping into the mid to even upper 80s by the end of the week! Talk about summer heat!

No worries though because if you’re looking for relief it’s on the way. We’re tracking a cold front which is set to arrive Saturday into Sunday. This will likely bring our next chance of rain and usher in some much cooler conditions for the start of next week.

We’re talking more seasonable conditions with afternoon highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the low 50s and upper 40! (Insert refreshing “ahhh” sound here)

Today: Clearing Skies. High of 78.

Tonight: Cool & Clear. Low 59.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Related
Salt Lake Tribune

Nice Utah weather will give way to rain this weekend

It’s going to be gorgeous in Utah for a couple of days — until rain returns to the northern part of the state. Mostly sunny skies are expected across the state leading into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. In Salt Lake City, temperatures are forecast in the mid-60s Thursday and about 70 on Friday.
UTAH STATE
wsvaonline.com

Clouds along with sunshine today

Today: times of clouds and sun. High 75. Winds southwest 6-12 mph. Tonight: increasing clouds. Low 51. Winds southwest 4-8 mph. Tomorrow: mostly cloudy. High 64. Winds northwest 4-8 mph. Saturday: clouds yielding to sun. High 60. Winds west 4-8 mph. Sunday: turning out cloudy. High 66. Winds southwest 6-12...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
505K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy