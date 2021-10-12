CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nearly 1 in 4 U.S. roads vulnerable to flooding — report

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly a quarter of the nation’s road miles are at risk of becoming impassable during a flood, according to a groundbreaking new study that documents the surprising vulnerability of key U.S. facilities such as roads, hospitals and power plants. The analysis by the nonprofit First Street Foundation aims to fill...

cheddar.com

Report: Flooding Could Knock Out 25% Of U.S. Infrastructure

Flooding could knock out 25% of the country's critical infrastructure. That's according to a new report by First Street foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to climate assessment. The report finds one in four units of infrastructure, from police stations to airports to hospitals, is at risk of becoming inoperable due to flooding over the next 30 years. As the planet gets warmer, the threat will likely get even worse. Andrew Freedman, energy and climate reporter for Axios, discusses the key findings of the report and what the Biden administration wants to do about it.
ENVIRONMENT
FireEngineering.com

Flash Flooding Prompts Rescues, Covers Roads in AL

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — As much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain fell in Alabama in about a day, unleashing flash floods that required some people to be rescued. Additional storms Wednesday brought the threat of twisters to the Southeast. Emergency managers said people had to be helped out...
ALABAMA STATE
enr.com

Quarter of U.S. Critical Infrastructure at Risk of Flooding Now, Report Finds

Almost a quarter, or 2 million miles, of the nation’s roads are currently at risk of becoming inoperable from flood damage, according to a new assessment of infrastructure across the country from First Street Foundation. Other types of infrastructure face similar risks. At 25%, critical infrastructure has the highest amount...
TRAFFIC
Baton Rouge Business Report

Report: Louisiana parishes and cities most at-risk for flooding in U.S.

​​Several communities in Louisiana top the list of most at risk communities for flooding in the country. The new study by the nonprofit First Street Foundation, which analyzes flood risk data in the face of a changing climate, found that seven of the top 20 counties in the U.S most at risk for flooding are in Louisiana:
LOUISIANA STATE
Ironton Tribune

ODOT road report

The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. • U.S. 52 Bridge Repair and Maintenance – This project will perform various maintenance and repair work to several bridges along U.S. 52. Traffic will be maintained in one, 10-foot lane in each direction of U.S. 52 throughout construction. U.S. 52 is reduced to one lane in each direction at the interchange with State Route 93. Estimated completion: Fall.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Florida Phoenix

Talk of putting wind turbines off Florida is little more than a lot of hot air

Quality Journalism for Critical Times I grew up playing on the beaches near Pensacola — splashing in the surf, collecting shells, building sandcastles. To me, those shimmering white dunes and bobbing sea oats are more of a signifier of Florida-ness than all the citrus boxes, seafood platters, and theme parks put together. Even the serendipity of Florida beaches tickles my […] The post Talk of putting wind turbines off Florida is little more than a lot of hot air appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Nature.com

Unraveling the complexity of human behavior and urbanization on community vulnerability to floods

Floods are among the costliest natural hazards and their consequences are expected to increase further in the future due to urbanization in flood-prone areas. It is essential that policymakers understand the factors governing the dynamics of urbanization to adopt proper disaster risk reduction techniques. Peoples' relocation preferences and their perception of flood risk (collectively called human behavior) are among the most important factors that influence urbanization in flood-prone areas. Current studies focusing on flood risk assessment do not consider the effect of human behavior on urbanization and how it may change the nature of the risk. Moreover, flood mitigation policies are implemented without considering the role of human behavior and how the community will cope with measures such as buyout, land acquisition, and relocation that are often adopted to minimize development in flood-prone regions. Therefore, such policies may either be resisted by the community or result in severe socioeconomic consequences. In this study, we present a new Agent-Based Model (ABM) to investigate the complex interaction between human behavior and urbanization and its role in creating future communities vulnerable to flood events. We identify critical factors in the decisions of households to locate or relocate and adopt policies compatible with human behavior. The results show that when people are informed about the flood risk and proper incentives are provided, the demand for housing within 500-year floodplain may be reduced as much as 15% by 2040 for the case study considered. On the contrary, if people are not informed of the risk, 29% of the housing choices will reside in floodplains. The analyses also demonstrate that neighborhood quality-influenced by accessibility to highways, education facilities, the city center, water bodies, and green spaces, respectively-is the most influential factor in peoples' decisions on where to locate. These results provide new insights that may be used to assist city planners and stakeholders in examining tradeoffs between costs and benefits of future land development in achieving sustainable and resilient cities.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX Carolina

Dangerous flooding hits McDowell County; impassable roads reported

MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) – Strong storms caused life-threatening flash flooding in McDowell County early Thursday morning, according to McDowell Emergency Management. Swift water crews, fire personnel and law enforcement conducted water rescues at impassable roads and flooded homes throughout the morning. Between two and six inches of rain has...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
madison

Heavy rain and flooding reported in Alabama

The National Weather Service is warning of dangerous flash floods in some areas around Birmingham, in the U.S. state of Alabama. It says between six and ten inches of rain (15-25 cm) fell in some places on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.
ALABAMA STATE

