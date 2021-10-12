CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

Colter's fun run leads to serious fundraising – and a new playground

By Evan Robinson-Johnson Jackson Hole Daily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoung Cougars just got a serious recess upgrade. Colter Elementary School on Monday unveiled its new playground, paid for by a RunTober fundraiser. The students ran for that support — hundreds of laps, backed by donations from families and friends. In total, they raised $90,000 over two years, with half the funds going to construction of the new playground and the other half allocated to science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics projects, as well as additional playground equipment.

