Jackson, WY

Gear junkies get ready: Ski Swap this weekend

By Staff report Jackson Hole Daily
Jackson Hole News&Guide
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ski and Gear Swap returns to the Heritage Arena this Saturday with an in-person opportunity to grab new and used boots, boards, helmets, poles, goggles and other winter appurtenances. The swap is a great way to clear out your garage (or to clutter it up some more), make a...

www.jhnewsandguide.com

