Gear junkies get ready: Ski Swap this weekend

An earlier version of this story cited an incorrect price for the Vail Resorts Epic Pass. The price is $819, not $999. The story has been updated. Sharpen your edges and dust off your goggles: It’s time to get ready to ski and snowboard. And, after a season and a half of tumultuous disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, this winter promises to be more “normal.” This means that few, if any, resorts will require reservations to ride chairlifts or to park. Most base lodges and on-mountain restaurants will be open — and will probably require masks, so throw one in your pocket to be safe. And most lifties will no longer have to holler at those in the lift line to “pull your mask up over your nose,” because there probably won’t be outdoor mask mandates. (Bless the lifties of the world.)

TRAVEL ・ 8 DAYS AGO