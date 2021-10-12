CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Of Wales-hyder Census Area, AK

High Wind Warning issued for Southern Inner Channels by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 02:48:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-12 03:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Inner Channels HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM AKDT EARLY THIS MORNING The front is pushing through the area with the peak winds now past. A wind shift to the south with continued gusts of around 45mph are likely through the early morning hours. Salmon Landing in Ketchikan measured a peak gust of 58 mph at 1053 pm Monday. Metlakatla seaplane base measured a peak gust of 56 mph at 1136 pm. The FAA webcam at Kasaan measured a maximum sustained wind of 55 mph at 810 pm. Please report any damage or power outages to the National Weather Service, juneau.weather@noaa.gov.

alerts.weather.gov

