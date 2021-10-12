Meghan Markle, Prince Harry allegedly disliked by many Black people

Global Citizen

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry championed the people of color because the duchess is a woman of color, but many Black allegedly do not like them.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made millions of fans and critics after they stepped down from their royal duties. Former England star John Barnes spoke with Sunday Times Magazine and shared his thoughts about the Sussexes.

Read Also: Kate Middleton working to ‘pacify’ Meghan Markle drama after Lilibet’s death

Barnes sat for an interview ahead of his book The Uncomfortable Truth About Racism. He admitted that he is not a “big fan” of the Sussexes. And he knows many people who share the same opinion about the royal couple.

“A lot of black people I know aren’t. The problem now is that if you don’t like her, people will call you a racist when it’s got nothing to do with that,” Barnes said per Express. “That’s why it’s important to separate the idea of racism and her character as a human being.”

Read Also: Meghan Markle hid her 30-pound weight gain by wearing thick clothes in NYC: Rumor

He also reacted to Prince Harry and Markle’s revelation during the Oprah interview about an unnamed royal raising concern about Archie’s skin color. The football star said he was expecting the question. But for him, the question is not offensive and actually normal to most Black people with most responding to it as “so what.”

Lady Colin Campbell, who has written eight books about the royal family, including Diana in Private and Meghan and Harry: The Real Story said many designers do not want to dress the duchess.

Read Also: Kate Middleton ‘didn’t have the energy to bond with Meghan Markle’ new book claims

Campbell pointed out that the duchess is good-looking and high profile. She is slim and attractive. Thus, designers would normally want to work with her. However, they no longer want to.

“Not so much anymore, at least not the top of the line couturiers,” she said in a Q&A video uploaded on YouTube per Geo News. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s popularity have dropped since they left the U.K.

Read Also: Prince Harry close to tears during the final royal engagement, the book says

The Duke of Sussex’s popularity dropped nearly 10 percent in September. Markle’s favorable ratings dropped by three percent. According to Forbes Columnist Guy Martin, many no longer believe in Prince Harry.

Their dropping popularity has been evident in the past years. For instance, the Special Edition Walkers Shortbread treats that featured them didn’t sell. The biscuits were downgraded from Harrods to bargain stores like TJ Maxx from £16 to £3.99.

Read Also: Kate Middleton’s Unconventional Authoritative Style in Handling Kids’ Tantrums in Public Decoded

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, has also stopped featuring the Sussexes on its magazine cover because they do not sell. Hello! Magazine has reportedly also observed the same.