Warning over new French forced heirship law breaching EU succession rules
London-headquartered international law firm Kingsley Napley has warned that a new law just passed in France is going to cause problems for Anglo /French succession planning. Under the laws of England and Wales, all individuals have testamentary freedom and can leave their estate to whomever they choose under the terms of their will, said Joseph Austin, senior associate in a briefing note citing a French contact Diane Le Grand de Belleroche of BeFair Avocats, Paris.www.internationalinvestment.net
Comments / 0