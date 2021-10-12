CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flows into sustainable funds drive Liontrust AUM to £35.7bn

By Ellie Duncan
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiontrust Asset Management saw assets under management and advice climb 15% to £35.7bn over the six months to end of September, as "strong flows" into its Sustainable Future funds helped net inflows top £2bn. Chief executive John Ions (pictured) said the firm generated net inflows of £1.1bn in the most...

St James's Place AUM up 25% year-on-year

St James's Place (SJP) saw its assets under management hit £148bn in the third quarter of 2021, up from £119bn a year earlier. The wealth manager also reported net inflows of £2.6bn for the three months to the end of September, compared to £1.4bn for the same period in 2020.
MarketWatch

Ensemble Health Partners to raise up to $649 million in planned IPO

Ensemble Health Partners Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 29.5 million shares, priced at $19 to $22 each. The company would raise $649 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $1.2 billion. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "ENSB.' Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank and Guggenheim are lead underwriters in a team of 12 banks working on the deal. "Ensemble Health Partners is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management ("RCM") solutions for health systems, including hospitals and affiliated physician groups," the company says in its prospectus.
rigzone.com

NatWest To Provide $137B For Climate And Sustainable Funding

NatWest has set a target of providing $137 billion of sustainable and climate funding for its customers by the end of 2025. National Westminster Bank, commonly known as NatWest, has set a target of providing £100 billion ($137 billion) of sustainable and climate funding for its customers by the end of 2025.
Silicon Republic

European urban sustainability VC closes on €268m oversubscribed fund

2150, which invests in start-ups operating in the sustainability sector, plans to use its fund to attain ‘Gigacorn’ status and boost its portfolio. European venture capital firm 2150 has today (12 October) announced the final closing of its €268m oversubscribed fund. The announcement comes just a few months after its...
Stuart Duncan
irei.com

Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund surpasses $3b in AUM

Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund (TI+) announced the fund surpassed $3 billion in net assets under management (AUM) in September and is invested in a portfolio of more than $238 billion of institutional real estate debt and equity holdings. The fund reported monthly new equity capital raised in September...
MarketWatch

P10 to go public after IPO prices below the expected range, valuing company at $1.4 billion

P10 Inc. is all set to go public Thursday, as the Texas-based alternative asset management company's initial public offering priced overnight at $12 a share, below the expected range of between $14 and $16 a share. The company sold 11.5 million Class A shares in the IPO to raise $138.0 million, while selling shareholders 8.5 million shares to raise $102.0 million. With a total of 117.16 million Class A and Class B shares outstanding expected after the IPO, the pricing values the company at about $1.41 billion. The stock is expected to start trading on the NYSE some time after the open under the ticker symbol "PX." The company is going public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 7.8% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 4.1%.
MarketWatch

Cannabis real estate lender Pelorus Equity quadruples fund size to $1 billion

Specialty lender Pelorus Equity Group Inc. on Wednesday said it's increasing its privately held mortgage real estate investment trust, the Pelorus Fund, to $1 billion from $250 million to raise capital for bridge commercial real estate loans for cannabis businesses. The Laguna Hills, Calf., firm is launching a new, stabilized lending program with three- to five-year amortizing loans. "Our company launched its $100 million offering in 2018, and then in 2020, upsized it to $250 million, but with the 300% growth we've experienced in 2021, we continue to see an acceleration of institutional interest in our thesis and core strategy," said Dan Leimel, CEO of Pelorus Equity Group and manager of the Pelorus Fund. The company expects to have more than $250 million of assets under management by the end of the year. Founded in 2010, Pelorus has completed 58 commercial real-estate loan transactions and deployed $225 million to cannabis businesses.
MarketWatch

American Electric Power raises dividend, to boost implied yield to over 3.7%

Shares of American Electric Power Co. Inc. rose 0.6% in morning trading Tuesday, after the Ohio-based electricity transmission company said it raised its cash dividend by 5.4%. The new quarterly dividend of 78 cents a share, up from 74 cents, will be payable Dec. 10 to shareholders of record on Nov. 10. At current stock price, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 3.74%, which compares with the SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF's yield of 3.01% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.34%. American Electric's stock has edged up 0.3% year to date, while the utilities ETF has gained 4.8% and the S&P 500 has rallied 20.2%.
MarketWatch

Enfusion valued at $1.9 billion as IPO priced at top of expected range

Enfusion Inc. is set for its public debut Thursday, as the Chicago-based investment management software company's initial public offering priced overnight at $17 a share, at the top of the expected range of between $15 and $17 a share. The company sold 15.32 million Class A shares in the IPO to raise $260.5 million and selling shareholders sold 3.43 million shares to raise $58.3 million. With a total of 113.05 million Class A and Class B shares outstanding expected after the IPO, the pricing would value the company at $1.92 billion. The stock is expected to begin trading on the NYSE some time after the open, under the ticker symbol "ENFN." The company is going public at a time the Renaissance IPO ETF has climbed 7.8% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has tacked on 4.1%.
MarketWatch

Fluence Energy sets IPO price range at $21 to $24 a share

Fluence Energy Inc. said Tuesday it plans to raise about $698 million by offering 31 million shares at an estimated price range of $21 to $24 a share. The Arlington, Va., energy storage company that launched as a joint venture between AES and Siemens plans to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol FLNC. Fluence Energy reported a net loss of $74.8 million for the nine months ended June 30, compared to a loss of $45.6 million in the year-ago period. It's projecting total revenue for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30 of between $650 million and $699 million, compared to $561.3 million of total revenue for the fiscal year ended September 30.
internationalinvestment.net

Franklin Templeton debuts three 'dynamic innovation' Lux funds in 10 countries

Three new sub-funds of the Luxembourg-domiciled Franklin Templeton Investment Funds (FTIF) range will be registered for distribution in more than 10 European countries, including Germany, Italy and Spain. These are the Franklin Disruptive Commerce Fund, Franklin Genomic Advancements Fund and Franklin Intelligent Machines Fund. Matthew Moberg, Portfolio Manager, Franklin Equity...
power-technology.com

Ørsted receives $2.3bn sustainability-linked credit facility

Danish energy company Ørsted has secured a €2bn ($2.3bn) five-year sustainability-linked syndicated revolving credit facility to be used for its general corporate purposes. The credit facility has two one-year extension options and will replace Ørsted’s existing undrawn €1.4bn syndicated revolving credit facility, which it entered in December 2015. Ørsted CFO...
MarketWatch

Fitch analyst says Apollo provided more clarity on Athene integration

Fitch analyst Dafina Dunmore said Apollo Global Management caught Wall Street's attention on Tuesday when it projected it'll double its assets under management to $1 trillion and also provided specifics about the benefits of its pending combination with insurance annuities specialist Athene Holding Ltd. . "A one trillion number is hard to ignore...also the stock has had somewhat of a discount because of a lack of understanding of the synergies with Athene," Dunmore told MarketWatch. Apollo provided clarity on the economics of its relationship with Athene going forward, including the benefits of charging origination fees on the total amount...
Los Angeles Business Journal

Stimulus Funding Drives Record Orders of Classroom Furniture

A Torrance-based school furniture-maker, contending with a record order backlog, said stimulus funding is driving a substantial increase in spending on furniture and equipment for schools. Virco Manufacturing Corp., creator of the classic three-slotted plastic chair found in nearly every classroom, reported $59.6 million in order backlog for the first...
Computer Weekly

West Midlands expected to grow by £2.7bn with tech sector drive

The West Midlands region is aiming for a £2.7bn boost to the local economy by 2025, as the technology sector accelerates growth. According to a report released by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), the region is predicted to create an additional 52,000 technology roles in the sector over the next four years, up 55% compared with 2019.
MarketWatch

AirSculpt Technologies sets IPO price range at $15 to $17 a share

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. on Wednesday could raise about $160 million in its upcoming initial public offering, based on the midpoint of its estimated price range of $15 to $17 a share and 10 million shares in the offering. The company will raise about $26.6 million by offering 1.56 million shares, and selling shareholders will draw in $143.4 million of the total proceeds. AirSculpt Technologies will have 55.4 million shares outstanding after it goes public, with a market cap of $886 million based on a share price of $16. AirSculpt, which specializes in fat removal through a minimally invasive process, reported net income of $16.7 million on revenue of $61 million in the six months ended June 30, compared to a net loss of $908,000 and revenue of $22.1 million in the year-ago period. Vesey Street Capital Partners will own 47% of the company once it goes public, according to its IPO prospectus. Morgan Stanley, Piper Sandler and SVB Leerink are the lead underwriters out of five banks working on the deal.
TravelDailyNews.com

Etihad raise U.S. $1.2bn. in first sustainability-linked ESG loan in global aviation

ABU DHABI, UAE – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has raised US$1.2 billion in the first sustainability-linked loan (SLL) tied to environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets in global aviation. The transaction is the largest sustainable financing in the airline’s history and follows two innovative...
MarketWatch

Apollo sets five-year marks for AUM, fee-related earnings

Apollo Global Management Inc. shares rose 2% in pre-market trades on Tuesday after the firm announced 2026 financial targets of $1 trillion in assets under management and doubling fee related earnings of $2.8 billion. The private equity firm said its pending merger with its Athene Holding Ltd. insurance business will push its distributable earnings up to $9 a share by 2026, up from $5.50 a Share in 2022. Analyst currently estimate 2022 earnings of $4.56 a share for Apollo, according to a FactSet survey. Separately, Athene said Monday it paid an undisclosed sum to Warburg Pincus for a majority interest in mortgage lender Newfi. The investment in Newfi will be managed by Apollo. Founder and CEO Steve Abreu will continue to lead Newfi and will retain his equity position. Shares of Apollo are up 39.4% this year, compared to an increase of 19.5% by the S&P 500.
Cheddar News

Energize Ventures Raises $330 Million to Fund Digital Solutions to Combat the Climate Crisis

Energize Ventures is a global alternative investment manager that funds digital-first solutions to accelerate the sustainable energy transition. The company recently announced the closing of a second flagship fund with total capital commitments of $330 million. Energize Ventures managing partner John Tough joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss how the funding will further the company's mission.
