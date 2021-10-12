CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple store attack video: Man stabs security guard, punches female clerk in Chelsea

By Mark Sundstrom
 9 days ago
Surveillance stills of a man police say punched an employee and stabbed a security guard in the Apple Store in Chelsea, Manhattan on Oct. 8, 2021. (NYPD)

CHELSEA, Manhattan — The NYPD released shocking security footage of a violent attack in a Manhattan Apple store that left a security guard stabbed and a female employee punched, authorities said.

According to police, the dispute started Friday evening as an argument between the unidentified attacker and the security guard over wearing a mask in the store.

Officers were called to the Apple store at Ninth Avenue and West 14th Street around 6 p.m.

The dispute escalated when the suspect smacked the 37-year-old security guard in the head before leaving the store, police said.

However, he returned a short time later, according to the NYPD.

Video shows the man walk in and punch a 25-year-old woman who works at the store in the face.

He then got into it again with the same security guard, this time pulling out a knife before slashing the guard in the forehead and stabbing him in the arm and back, authorities said.

The assailant then fled the store on foot.

The guard was taken by EMS to a nearby hospital for treatment of his wounds, police said.

The store employee suffered pain and swelling to her face, but she refused medical attention, according to officials.

The suspect remained at large Tuesday morning.

The NYPD released the video of the attack and images of the suspect in hopes the public could help identify or locate him.

While there is no universal indoor mask mandate in New York City, individual companies and business owners may require a face covering to enter their store. Apple’s website states masks are required for all employees and customers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

PIX11’s Lauren Cook contributed to this report.

