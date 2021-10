Stress levels are high at the University of Michigan as midterm season is in full swing. As you spend endless hours cramming information in the Shapiro Undergraduate Library and try your best to remember what it feels like to study for an in-person exam, take solace in the fact that we are officially in what is the best time of the year: spooky season. I argue that Halloween, to the surprise of absolutely nobody who knows me, is the best holiday ever created. From its fascinating origins to now, Halloween is something that I fervently believe can bring joy to anyone in some way or another.

