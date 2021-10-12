Iraq Sees Record Low Voter Turn Out in Parliamentary Elections
10/12/2021 Iraq (International Christian Concern) – Iraq held its fifth parliamentary elections on Monday since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003. With record low voter turnout at 41 percent, Iraq’s large youth population largely boycotted the election after protesting in late 2019 the corrupt political system. The vote, which was moved up as a result of the deadly protests, appears to be legitimate according to Al-Jazeera with no accounts of voter fraud reported.www.persecution.org
Comments / 0