EA Sports FC trademarks spotted as EA continue to mull FIFA name change

EA's FIFA franchise, which has been going strong since the '90s with annual launches dating back to FIFA 95 for the Sega Mega Drive, could be about to undergo a name change. The hugely popular franchise currently has, and has always had, a naming rights agreement with FIFA, the international governing body of real-world football. With the FIFA branding, EA has launched a main series game every single year since 1995 (with the Mega Drive version of FIFA International Soccer predating that), as well as a handful of other games like FIFA 64 and titles designed for mobile.

FIFA ・ 14 DAYS AGO