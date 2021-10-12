CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EA Sports FC trademarks spotted as EA continue to mull FIFA name change

By Ben Borthwick
Videogamer.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems EA may already have a new name in mind for its FIFA series, as multiple trademarks have been filed for ‘EA Sports FC‘. As spotted by Video Games Chronicle, the company has filed the applications with both the UK and EU Intellectual Property Office. EA made those applications on October 1 and October 4 respectively, according to the filings. Both are categorised under Class 9 “downloadable computer game software” and Class 41 “Entertainment services, namely, providing an online computer game.”

