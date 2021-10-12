CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our investment in Mondoo

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are very pleased to announce our investment in Mondoo!. Mondoo helps developers track and fix cybersecurity vulnerabilities in their operating systems. It secures all types of infrastructure — cloud, OS, containers, on-premise & SAAS services — with a platform which recognises that security issues must be addressed by developers from the ground up, not simply left to an organisation’s security team.

