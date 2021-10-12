Civilian review boards are touted as an essential piece of police reform. Are they?
Mic
9 days ago
In the last decade, multiple high-profile police killings, like that of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Breonna Taylor in Louisville, and George Floyd in Minneapolis, inspired nationwide uprisings. Each uprising came with its own set of demands, but one constant was the question of how to actually eliminate police brutality. While calls for outright abolition are becoming increasingly mainstream, reform-based options came up time and time again.
Safer Together, a group meant to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the Jacksonville community, has met an unceremonious end. City Council President Sam Newby terminated the city's police reform task force abruptly Wednesday, shocking the committee's chair, Councilwoman Joyce Morgan, and community activists who vowed to protest when City Council meets Tuesday.
Bipartisan congressional talks on overhauling policing practices ended recently without an agreement. The failure to reach an agreement is a deeply disappointing result of an effort that began after killings of Black people by officers sparked protests across the U.S. “It was clear that we were not making the progress...
WESTPORT — After a discussion lasting roughly four hours, the town’s Representative Town Meeting resoundingly defeated an ordinance that would create a civilian review board to help investigate complaints against police officers, among other tasks. The ordinance has been in the works for more than two years and was defeated...
WESTPORT — Establishing a civilian review board in town is an effort that has been in the works for more than two years. The initiative hit a roadblock Tuesday when Westport’s Representative Town Meeting voted down an ordinance that would establish the board. According to a presentation by the effort’s...
Editors note: This piece is part of WFYI's ongoing coverage of policing reform measures Indianapolis enacted in 2020. Last May, the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer sparked a summer of protests across the country. In Indianapolis, where a police officer shot and killed Dreasjon Reed weeks before Floyd's murder, hundreds, sometimes thousands, of residents joined the country in weeks of protests and calls for justice and police reform.
The two photographs that Minnesota Atty. Gen. Keith Ellison displayed side-by-side on a screen inside the University of Miami’s Shalala Student Center on Wednesday evening were separated by 100 years. In one, the bodies of two Black circus workers, Elmer Jackson and Isaac McGhie, hang from a streetlight in downtown...
These days, too many Americans inhabit local and federal prisons throughout the country. Prisons ought to be for people who commit violent crimes, and currently, they are packed with people who have used or sold drugs, and have committed other non-violent crimes. When Joe Biden was running for president, I...
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier city councilors are thinking about police reform after a meeting where the city’s police review committee presented recommendations. The committee was put together a year ago when many cities nationwide were starting to evaluate their departments. The recommendations shared Wednesday night include integration of social...
Share and speak up for justice, law & order... When I joined a police department, I joined a big city department that was under a lot of scrutiny — including a federal consent decree. In the academy, some of the recruits headed for different police departments flipped me shit. You want to work for that police department? Don’t you know people will be yelling at you? That you’ll be on camera all the time? That politicians will throw you under the bus?
Most police officers wear the badge with honor and work hard to uphold our laws with a great sense of fairness and duty to our community. As a candidate for Sonoma County sheriff in the June 2022 primary election, I’m committed to smart reforms for our county’s largest law enforcement agency. It’s well known that the Sheriff’s Office needs to build better relationships with the community it serves as it protects public safety.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dozens of NYPD officers could face disciplinary measures for their conduct during the protests after George Floyd’s death.
Hundreds of cases were filed with the Civilian Complaint Review Board, which continues to investigate police conduct.
CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas has more on the preliminary findings.
The clashes between peaceful protestors and police during the summer of 2020 are now coming with consequences.
When asked to describe the protests of last summer, CCRB Chair Fred Davie said, “There were too many officers who simply didn’t follow departmental protocol and engage peaceful protesters in a way that is consistent with the patrol guide.”
After...
In the wake of the protests which swept the nation following the murder of George Floyd, municipalities have felt more pressure than ever to examine and reform law enforcement’s role in our communities. Join Donna, Liz, and Amina on Surly Voices as they discuss police reform and what some communities have done to remedy problems with law enforcement.
SEATTLE (AP) — Isaiah Obet was behaving erratically and in mental distress in 2017 when Auburn police officer Jeff Nelson ordered his police dog to attack and then shot Obet in the torso. Obet fell to the ground and Nelson fired again, fatally shooting Obet in the head. Police said the officer’s life was in danger because Obet was high on drugs and had a knife. The city later reached a settlement of $1.25 million with Obet’s family.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville has finally hired its first Inspector General. In a release, Mayor Greg Fischer announced on Tuesday that he appointed Edward W. Harness to lead the Civilian Review & Accountability Board to oversee Louisville Metro Police. The IG will have the authority investigate allegations of improper interactions between any members of the LMPD with any member of the public.
SARATOGA SPRINGS – A proposed five-member community review board empowered to investigate complaints against city police wasn’t lacking in critics on Tuesday evening. Black Lives Matter activists gathered on the steps of City Hall Tuesday night to critique what they said were its flaws, lack of information, accountability and transparency.
Paying a visit to Colin Kaepernick's explanation of the broken discriminatory law Enforcement System in America. Racism, discrimination, ethnocentrism, and fascism, in general, have existed for centuries since the advent of significant civilizations. Regrettably, as long as people live under some form of collective rapport, it will continue to exist. Prejudice, in a variety of shapes and forms, lives in many societies around the world. The United States is perhaps at the top of the list regarding racism, as history demonstrates. The sense of apartheid still lives in many people, and it could even happen if it were allowed by the constitution, but it does not! A long time ago, racism used to be considered a white thing, but today, it has taken many colors. Some may label it as ethnic preference and others discriminatory based on the reaction to the opposing race, etc. But the reality; everyone is unconsciously striving to promote its kind and protect it. And since we, the members of the society, have been programmed to live collectively as groups, communities, or human herds, therefore programmed to think based on shared profiles and traits, alienating our individuality. That is when the Sh..t hits the fan!
Lafayette's interim police chief will be asked to review a complaint against a police captain that the complainant suggests was mishandled by former Police Chief Thomas Glover, who was fired Oct. 7 for undisclosed reasons. The Lafayette Fire and Police Civil Service board, in a brief meeting Monday morning, its...
Editor’s note: This article originally appeared in The Conversation and is republished with permission, in recognition of the unacceptable impact of police violence on the safety of BIPOC on U.S. streets and beyond. The number of people killed by police officers in the U.S. has been massively underreported in official...
Antjuan Seawright of Blue Print Strategy joins Gavin Jackson to discuss the Supreme Court ruling of the Heritage Act. And former NYC Police Detective Marq Claxton discusses the failed police reform legislation in Congress.
Comments / 0