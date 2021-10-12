CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Olympic diving gold medalist has called for countries with anti-LGBT laws to be completely banned from the games

By Sam Cooper
Insider
Insider
 9 days ago

The Brit hoped his Tokyo Olympic victory would inspire young LGBTQ+ people.

Clive Rose/Getty Images

  • British diver Tom Daley wants anti- LGBT countries to be banned from taking part in the Olympics .
  • Daley said he is making it his "mission" to prevent countries with anti-LGBT laws from competing.
  • The 27-year-old is one of the best-known openly gay Olympians, and won his first gold medal at the Tokyo Games this summer.

Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley has said it is his "mission" to ensure any country which persecutes the LGBT community is banned from taking part in the games.

The British diver won his first gold medal in the men's synchronized 10-meter platform event at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

After collecting his medal, he spoke passionately on the rights of LGBT people and said he felt empowered to be a "gay man and also an Olympic champion."

Speaking at the Attitude Awards, where he received the Sports Award, the 27-year-old called for an Olympic ban on all countries that have anti- LGBT laws.

Daley married his husband Dustin Lance Black in 2017.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

"These past Olympic Games, there were more out LGBT athletes than any of the previous Olympics combined, which is a great step forward.

"Yet there are still 10 countries that punish being gay with death, that were allowed to compete at the Olympic Games.

"I feel like wherever you are born, you should be able to have that stress taken away from you.

Daley is one of the most notable LGBT athletes in the UK, and across all Olympic sports, and has frequently spoken passionately about the subject of being an out athlete.

Speaking last week he called for an outright ban on any countries which persecute the LGBT community from competing in the Olympics.

"For those 10 countries where you can't be yourself, I think they should not be allowed to compete at the Olympic Games, definitely should not be allowed to host an Olympic Games.

"I want to make it my mission over the next - well hopefully before the Paris Olympics in 2024 - to make it so that the countries that criminalize and punishable by death for LGBT people are not allowed to compete at the Olympic Games."

You can see footage of Daley's speech below:

Away from the Olympic movement, Daley was also highly critical of Qatar, which will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup in soccer.

Speaking of the upcoming tournament hosts, Daley said: "[Qatar] has extreme rules against LGBT people and about women.

"I think it should not be allowed for a sporting event to host in a country that criminalizes against basic human rights."

Read the original article on Insider

