Aerospace & Defense

Rocket Lab acquires spaceflight software and mission simulation company ASI for $40M+

By Darrell Etherington
TechCrunch
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRocket Lab’s primary business since founding has been launch, where its own expertise in building and flying its Electron light lift rockets has given it a unique position in the emerging commercial launch market. The company also acquired Sinclair Interplanetary last year, which added key capabilities in terms of developing and producing spacecraft hardware components. ASI’s more than 20 years of experience in the field of space software, which has been used for multiple orbital and interplanetary missions, help Rocket Lab bolster that aspect of the service offerings it can make available to customers in terms of not only launching missions, but also planning, testing and operating them as well.

techcrunch.com

