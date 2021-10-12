German ZEW Economic Sentiment At 19-Month Low

Inflation nudged lower last month despite rising fuel and transport costs.New figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that the rising cost of living slowed last month, but still struck the second highest reading since 2012 and is expected to increase again, according to economists.The ONS said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation fell to 3.1% in September from 3.2% in August.However, the figure remains far above the the Bank of England’s target rate of 2%.Analysts had forecast that inflation was likely to stay flat at 3.2% for the month.It comes after the Bank of England warned last month...

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO