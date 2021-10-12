CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

German ZEW Economic Sentiment At 19-Month Low

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 9 days ago

(RTTNews) - German economic confidence deteriorated for the fifth consecutive month to hit the lowest since March 2020 amid supply bottleneck and higher input prices, survey results from the ZEW - Leibniz Centre for European Economic Research showed on Tuesday. The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment dropped to 22.3 in October from 26.5 in September. The reading was below the economists' forecast of 24.0 and was the lowest since March 2020, when the score was -49.5.

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Eurozone Consumer Confidence Weakens Less Than Expected

(RTTNews) - Euro area consumer confidence deteriorated less than expected in October, after improving in the previous month, preliminary data from the European Commission showed Thursday. The flash consumer confidence index dropped to -4.8 from -4.0 in September. Economists had forecast a score of -5.0. In August, the reading was...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Government borrowing reaches £319.9bn as rising inflation hits interest payments

The Government’s interest payments bill on the huge debts built up during the Covid-19 pandemic hit £4.8 billion in September due to rising inflation, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).The latest figure is the same amount as September last year, despite borrowing levels in the month falling and tax receipts rising year on year.The ONS said this is due to the Retail Price Index measure of inflation rising – which is linked to Government interest payments – as the economy recovers.Public sector net borrowing excluding public sector banks was £21.8 billion in September 2021. This was the second-highest...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Turkish lira drops to new low after harsh interest rate cut

The Turkish lira plunged to a record low against the U.S. dollar Thursday after a harsher-than-expected cut in interest rates.The decision by the Central Bank’s monetary committee to cut the rate from 18% to 16% surprised analysts. The lira dropped to 9.45 against the dollar, compounding a long run of losses.The cut, which came as inflation stood at nearly 20%, will be seen by many as further evidence of the bank’s lack of independence from the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Contrary to traditional economic theory, the president has said steep interest rates cause inflation and has...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Research#Economic Development#Inflation#German
The Independent

Inflation edges lower despite rising fuel prices

Inflation nudged lower last month despite rising fuel and transport costs.New figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that the rising cost of living slowed last month, but still struck the second highest reading since 2012 and is expected to increase again, according to economists.The ONS said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation fell to 3.1% in September from 3.2% in August.However, the figure remains far above the the Bank of England’s target rate of 2%.Analysts had forecast that inflation was likely to stay flat at 3.2% for the month.It comes after the Bank of England warned last month...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
investing.com

ECB's Rehn warns of risk if inflation surge lasts much longer

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The surge in inflation in the euro zone is still mostly temporary but households and firms will start to lift their price expectations if it lasts much longer, European Central Bank policymaker Olli Rehn said on Tuesday. Inflation in the euro zone hit 3.4% last month according to...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

German Economic Institutes Raise 2022 Growth Projection

(RTTNews) - Germany's top economic institutes upgraded economic growth projection for 2022 but lowered its projection for the current year citing supply bottlenecks in the manufacturing sector. According to the economic forecast Autumn 2021, jointly prepared by the Ifo in Munich, the RWI in Essen, the DIW in Berlin, the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

German economic institutes cut 2021 GDP forecast

Berlin (Reuters) - Germany’s top economic institutes cut their joint forecast for 2021 growth in Europe’s largest economy to 2.4% on Thursday as supply bottlenecks hamper manufacturing, but they raised their prediction for next year. The five institutes - the RWI in Essen, the DIW in Berlin, the Ifo in...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

European Economics Preview: UK Monthly GDP Data Due

(RTTNews) - Monthly GDP estimate from the UK and industrial production from euro area are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK GDP, industrial and construction output and foreign trade figures. The economy is forecast to grow 0.5 percent on month in August, following a 0.1 percent rise in July.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ZEW: The economic outlook for the German economy has dimmed noticeably

Following the release of the monthly ZEW Survey for Germany, the country’s highly influential institute presents a dour outlook of the economy. “Assessment of the economic situation in Germany has worsened in the current survey.”. “Compared to the previous month, the outlook for the economic development in the next six...
BUSINESS
Investopedia

Caution Creeps into Investor Sentiment Amid Economic Uncertainty

Market turbulence in September and early October has rattled investor confidence, according to our latest survey of Investopedia newsletter readers. Nearly half or 45% say they’re at least somewhat worried about the market. Less than half of those surveyed expect the U.S. stock market to deliver positive returns over the next six months—a drop of 11 percentage points from last month, while 34% expect a significant drop in the stock market within the next three months.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Euro Softens on Weak Economic Sentiment, Yen Selloff Remains the Main Theme

There is basically no change in the Yen selloff theme in the markets. But buying focus has shifted to commodity currencies, as led by Aussie and Kiwi, as well as Sterling. Euro is turning a touch weaker after poor German sentiment data, while the Pound is supported by job data. Dollar is sluggish as traders await the next moves in US yields and stocks.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Bearish Stability Ahead of ZEW

The EUR/USD has remained stable under downward pressure around the 1.1550, its lowest support in months. The most popular currency pair in the Forex market is still vulnerable to a bearish market and may fall to 1.1495 if the US inflation data on Wednesday or the content of the minutes of the latests meeting of the US Federal Reserve provide inspiration for the dollar to launch a new attack.
CURRENCIES
Reuters

German exports slip for first time in 15 months - stats office

BERLIN (Reuters) - The volume of German exports fell in August for the first time in 15 months, slipping unexpectedly as the supply chain issues plaguing the global economy continued to bite in Europe’s largest economy. Seasonally adjusted exports from Germany’s largest economy slipped month-on-month to 113 billion euros ($130...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy