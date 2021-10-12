German ZEW Economic Sentiment At 19-Month Low
(RTTNews) - German economic confidence deteriorated for the fifth consecutive month to hit the lowest since March 2020 amid supply bottleneck and higher input prices, survey results from the ZEW - Leibniz Centre for European Economic Research showed on Tuesday. The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment dropped to 22.3 in October from 26.5 in September. The reading was below the economists' forecast of 24.0 and was the lowest since March 2020, when the score was -49.5.markets.businessinsider.com
