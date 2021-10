CrownPoint Group announced Wednesday that it took less than a year to lease all 126 luxury apartment homes at 34 Bank, a new apartment community in downtown Netcong. The development, which sits on 4.8 acres and comprises homes across four buildings, began leasing in December 2020 and was completed this past summer. CrownPoint first acquired the site in a joint venture with Circle Squared Alternative Investments and the Hampshire Cos. in 2019. It broke ground in late 2019 after having demolished a dilapidated industrial manufacturing building that previously existed on the site.

