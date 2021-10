Tesla is the biggest electric-vehicle powerhouse in the US by far, but rivals are starting to eat away at its share of the market as appetite for electric cars explodes. From January through June 2020, Tesla accounted for a staggering 79.5% of all new EVs registered in the US. During the same six months in 2021, 66.3% of new-EV registrations went to Tesla, according to Experian data published Monday.

ECONOMY ・ 1 HOUR AGO