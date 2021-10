Following the FBI’s announcement that a notebook of Brian Laundrie’s has been found, criminologists suggest it could contain answers about what happened to his fiancé Gabby Petito.A number of items including a backpack and the notebook were recovered from the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park by investigators on Wednesday. Human remains were also found, although there has been no confirmation made about who they belong to."Earlier today investigators found what appears to be human remains along with personal items, such as a backpack and notebook, belonging to Brian Laundrie,” said Tampa-based Special Agent Michael McPherson during a media conference, explaining:...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 HOURS AGO