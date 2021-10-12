CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Balsamo brings new dimension to Trek-Segafredo’s Classics team

By Daniel Benson
 9 days ago
World champion Elisa Balsamo will bring a new dimension to Trek-Segafredo in 2022. The Italian inked a three-year contract with the American squad before her rainbow jersey winning ride and next year will link up with Elisa Longo Borghini, Lizzie Deignan and Ellen van Dijk as she embarks on a Classics campaign as part of a WorldTour team for the first time in her career. Balsamo has developed via the Italian-based Valcar team, with important spells in the Italian track and road national team.

