‘On to the Next One' Red Sox Advance to ALCS

Well, it’s happening. The Red Sox just needed one more win to get their spot in the ALCS, and they didn’t waste any times. Boston jumped out to a 5-0 lead in this Game Four, scoring all of those runs in the third off Game One starter Shane McClanahan. That looked like enough with the way Eduardo Rodriguez was throwing, but the bullpen made things interesting as always, and Tampa came back to tie it up. But Boston had one more push in them in the ninth, and Kiké Hernández gave the Sox a second straight walk-off, this one a sacrifice fly to send Boston to the next round.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO