Ruthie Tompson, legendary Disney animator on 'Snow White' and 'Pinocchio,' dies at 111

Detroit Free Press
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRuthie Tompson, a trailblazing Disney animator who worked on "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," "Pinocchio" and countless other animated features during her 40-year tenure with the company, has died at age 111. Tompson "passed away peacefully in her sleep" on Sunday at her home at the Motion Picture...

www.freep.com

Daily Mail

Ruthie Thompson - pioneering animator who worked at Disney for 40 years on Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and more - passes away at 111

The animation world has lost a legend, with pioneer Ruthie Thompson passing away at 111 years of age. Thompson, who started her career at Disney as an ink and paint artist on Disney's first animated feature, 1937's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, passed peacefully at her home at the Motion Picture and Television Fund in Woodland Hills, California on Sunday (via Variety).
Washington Post

Ruthie Tompson, who died at age 111, was a Disney trailblazer in ‘a man’s world’

Ruthie Tompson, whose hand helped paint early Mickey Mouse, was the very picture of humility — even as she turned 110. Tompson became an animation trailblazer in 1937, working among the scores of other young women in Disney’s famed Ink & Paint department — for long hours, relatively low pay and no screen credit — on the landmark feature “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”
nprillinois.org

Remembering Ruthie Tompson, a trailblazing Disney animator whose work spanned decades

Ruthie Tompson liked to tell people that she and Mickey Mouse "grew up together." And that wasn't an exaggeration: The legendary animator spent nearly 40 years with the Walt Disney Company, working on virtually every film from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Rescuers until her retirement in 1975. She even earned the title "Disney Legend" at the turn of the millennium, as the employee with the longest history with Walt and Roy O. Disney.
Design Taxi

Ruthie Tompson, The Woman Behind Disney Classics, Passes Away Aged 111

Ruthie Tompson, who spent over 40 years at Disney, had her hand in nearly every pie. From final check to camera work and scene planning, she was behind many of the company’s most popular classics, including Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Robin Hood, and Sleeping Beauty. On October 10,...
audacy.com

111-year-old Disney animation trailblazer died this weekend

A 111-year-old painter who worked on famous Walt Disney Studios such as “Snow White and the Seven Dwarves” passed away Sunday, according to Variety. Ruthie Tompson, born in Portland, Maine, on July 22, 1910, was raised in Boston, Mass. She moved with her family to California in 1918. They lived in Hollywood, near the Disney Bros. Cartoon Studio.
Collider

Inside the Magic

Deadline

MovieWeb

themainstreetmouse.com

ComicBook

mymodernmet.com

The Hollywood Reporter

piratesandprincesses.net

