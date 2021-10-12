CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Want to Beat Warren Buffett? Look at These 2 Hot Stocks

By Neil Patel
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 9 days ago
  • While he's knowledgeable about the restaurant industry, Buffett never bought shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill.
  • Buffett has stakes in Visa and Mastercard, but younger digital payments powerhouse PayPal never caught his eye.

Warren Buffett, arguably the greatest investor of all time, has bought companies across nearly every sector of the economy. The conglomerate he runs, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), holds a stock portfolio worth over $300 billion, as well as an array of wholly owned subsidiaries across the energy, railroad, retail, and insurance industries, among others.

One attribute that Buffett famously looks for in those investments is a strong economic moat -- a clear competitive advantage that would be difficult for a rival to replicate.

Yet he missed the boat on recognizing two businesses that have just such moats: Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL). Both operate in industries Buffett is familiar with, and both stocks have crushed the returns of Berkshire Hathaway over the past one-, three-, and five-year periods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48L4AD_0cObPWkB00
Image source: Getty Images.

The case for Chipotle Mexican Grill

Having previously invested in Restaurant Brands International, Buffett is clearly familiar with the restaurant industry. But Berkshire never bought shares in fast-casual leader Chipotle, which has seen its stock price soar 326% over the past five years.

Chipotle's ongoing success in large part comes from its scale. With 2,853 locations, the company is able to spend more on marketing, acquire better real estate, and secure favorable terms with food suppliers compared to independent restaurants and smaller chains. The brand is widely recognized for high-quality and affordable Tex-Mex items, and its reputation should serve the company for a long time.

Even as most of the restaurant industry took a major hit due to the pandemic, Chipotle has thrived. Its revenue grew by double-digit percentages year over year in each of the past four quarters, including a 38.7% increase in the most recent period. And same-store sales, a key performance indicator for any retail-based business, jumped by 31.2% in Q2. It's worth pointing out that this is compared to a weak period in Q2 2020, when restaurants were temporarily closed. But even on a two-year basis, revenue grew at an annual rate of 14.9% while net income more than doubled, which is still impressive.

Chipotle's digital prowess has been a key factor boosting its results over the past 18 months. Hungry customers can order up their favorite burritos or bowls via its mobile app, its website, or through third-party delivery services. In the second quarter, digital sales accounted for nearly half of all revenue. And the chain's rewards program now has 23 million members who provide it with an extremely valuable tool for driving customer engagement.

CEO Brian Niccol believes that Chipotle can one day operate 6,000 locations in North America -- more than twice as many as it operates today. This seems completely reasonable given the company's remarkable growth thus far, its proven pricing power, and its outstanding restaurant-level margin of 24.5% (a near six-year high).

You'll want to consider adding this market-beating stock to your portfolio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42G9Ik_0cObPWkB00
Image source: Getty Images.

The case for PayPal Holdings

Buffett is also familiar with the payments space: Berkshire Hathaway currently owns stakes in the two big payments networks, Visa and Mastercard, worth a combined $3.8 billion.

But he missed out on PayPal. And in the years since it was spun off from eBay in July 2015, its stock is up more than seven-fold.

PayPal's competitive moat stems from its two-sided platform, which gives it direct relationships with 371 million consumers and 32 million merchants. The network effect has long since taken firm hold here: As the company gains more accounts with businesses that accept PayPal for purchases, its service becomes more attractive to consumers. And the more individuals who have and use PayPal accounts, the more likely merchants are to decide to hop on the bandwagon to cater to that massive customer base, feeding the virtuous cycle.

The company processed an incredible $1.1 trillion in payment volume over the past 12 months. And during the last year, the average user conducted 43.5 transactions with their account, a clear sign that engagement is high. What makes this fintech company really special, though, is its ability to keep adding features that bring more customers to its ecosystem. For example, it just announced major upgrades to its flagship PayPal app, including the launch of new capabilities like bill pay, access to a savings account, shopping deals and rewards, and early direct deposit.

Over the past five years, its quarterly revenues and profits have risen by 135% and 267%, respectively, thanks in large part to the growing popularity of online shopping. The broad secular shift away from cash-based transactions will help PayPal reach new heights. And the business hasn't needed to invest much capital into achieving this fast growth. Just 4% of sales were invested in capital expenditures in any given year, leaving lots of free cash flow available to be returned to shareholders.

Expect PayPal's impressive success to continue. Warren Buffett didn't invest in the stock, but that doesn't mean you can't.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Can Turn $500 Into $7,500 (Or More)

The stock market continues to chug along, opening up opportunities to cash in. This duo of stocks provides more unique growth opportunities than most. There are few better roads to building wealth over your lifetime than investing in the stock market. The long-term average return for the S&P 500 has been about 11% per year, and that's through depressions and recessions, war and civil unrest.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Sleeper Stock Set to Crush the Market in 2022 (and Beyond)

Arista Networks specializes in software-driven networking for cloud data centers. Industry tailwinds should help Arista capture market share in the years ahead. Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) may not be a familiar name to some investors, but chances are you've benefited from its technology. Arista makes modern cloud computing possible, powering the hyperscale data centers operated by tech giants like Microsoft and Facebook, as well as the infrastructure owned by various telco companies.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy as the Economy Recovers

AmerisourceBergen's recent acquisition could amplify its growth potential. JPMorgan Chase is likely to profit from interest rate hikes that could be coming sooner than anticipated. Delta Air Lines is coming off a stellar quarter, and its prospects look even better in 2022. One way to tell that the economy is...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

Teladoc is riding the disruption that virtual healthcare is bringing to the market. Peloton may not be growing like it did during the depth of the pandemic, but this is still a long-term growth stock. Zillow could be the most disruptive company in real estate a decade from now. The...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Reopening Stocks to Consider Buying Right Now

Disney has been seeing a strong recovery at its theme parks. Airbnb is ready for an expected rebound in travel. Both companies still have a while to go before they fully recover from pandemic disruptions. The onset of the coronavirus pandemic led governments worldwide to take unprecedented actions in their...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys

When companies want to figure out how to best use technology, they often turn to Accenture. Adobe is the standard for creative professionals and a leader in the digital economy. Trends in manufacturing and logistics should fuel growth for Cognex in spite of short-term disruptions. These days, an investor can...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2 Hot#Visa#Mastercard#Digital#Nyse#Cmg#Tex Mex
The Motley Fool

It's Time to Buy These Lagging Dividend Giants

A cloudy short-term outlook has created bargains in these blue chip stocks. Dividend income should protect shareholder returns. These stocks should provide stability thanks to strong cash flow. The stock market rally in 2021 hasn't been felt equally across the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI). Of course, the best performers...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now

Unity Software benefits from the growing demand for interactive content. Tesla is the world's premiere electric vehicle maker, and should retain that position for years to come. Sea Limited is expanding rapidly in three lucrative business segments: digital entertainment, e-commerce, and fintech. Although the once white-hot returns of investing guru...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

3 FAANG Stocks With 47% to 55% Upside, According to Wall Street

The FAANGs have substantially outperformed the broader market. Wall Street's high-water price target for each company implies serious upside for three FAANG stocks. Analysts' price targets don't often tell the full story about a company. Patience has paid off handsomely for growth stock investors since the end of the Great...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Leading Growth Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

The meteoric rise of the stock market over these past 18 months has been remarkable. From its low point in mid-March 2020 until today, the S&P 500 has doubled in value. And despite some undercurrents of worry -- supply chain issues, anyone? -- this bull market looks like it still has legs.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
131K+
Followers
63K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy