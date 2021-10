Delta4x4 has just introduced an off-road package for the Mercedes-Benz G-Class aiming towards making the off-road icon even more capable across difficult surfaces. The tuner has started its modifications by raising the G-Wagon by 50 mm (2 inches) thanks to the fitment of new suspension from Bilstein. A separate 50 mm (2 inches) body lift kit is also offered. In addition, their new, wider by 80 mm (3.1 inches), front and rear wheel arch extensions have been fitted to allow the fitment of various aftermarket wheel options and available off-road tires sourced from Mickey Thompson, Cooper, and Yokohama.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO