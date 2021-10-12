CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Storm chances continue today

By Garrett James
newschannel6now.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we are going to see fairly nice conditions across Texoma. We are going to have a warm front lift northward. Once this happens, we are going to warm up some, but not much. Today, we will have a high of 83, with a strong wind out of the southeast at 15 to 25 mph. Today, we will also see a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms, primarily at night. Overnight tonight, we are going to see storms moving through the area. The low for tonight will be 67. Heading into Wednesday, we are going to see a touch of cooler weather. We will have a high of 81 with a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms. We will see another cold front move through the area by Thursday night. Once this happens, we will drop down into the low 70s for the high on Friday.

