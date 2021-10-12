Covid: Trafford records highest infection rate in England
9 days ago
Trafford has recorded the highest rate of coronavirus cases in England after seeing a sharp rise in infections. Nearly 2,000 cases were reported in the week to 7 October, the highest level of infections seen in the borough throughout the whole pandemic. It comes after students and staff were asked...
Once again Britain has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 infection anywhere. The U.K. just reported its biggest single day COVID-19 case increase in three months and a 16% increase in confirmed cases in the week to Oct. 18. The government has warned of a bad winter. Even in...
Here we go again – bad published research tries to convince us that COVID-19 rates are unrelated to the uptake of COVID-19 vaccines in several countries and US counties. That would be interesting if not for the poor design and analytical methodology utilized by these researchers. Of course, the second...
Ministers are under intense pressure to trigger ‘Plan B’ Covid restrictions as cases of the virus reached their highest level in months.The latest government figures showed a further 49,139 people tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday – almost eight times the rate in March, and a steady increase from the 43,738 recorded 24 hours earlier. On Monday, the figure stood at 49,156.Health secretary Sajid Javid held the first Covid press briefing in several weeks on Wednesday, as concerns around the rise in cases grows. The last time a minister gave such a conference was when Boris Johnson announced his...
Under pressure from rising infections and alarmed health experts, the British government on Wednesday urged millions of people to get booster vaccine shots but resisted calls to reimpose coronavirus restrictions such as mandatory mask-wearing.Britain is relying heavily on vaccines to keep the virus at bay during the fall and winter months. Almost 80% of people 12 and over in the U.K. have received two vaccine doses and millions are being offered a booster shot, including everyone over 50.But critics say the booster campaign is moving more slowly than the virus. The U.K. recorded almost 50,000 new infections in a...
Rules on wearing face coverings were lifted in England in July, along with most other Covid restrictions. But as cases rise the government has faced some criticism for not reintroducing rules requiring masks in certain places. How many people are wearing masks?. The proportion of people wearing masks has steadily...
More than 50,000 Covid cases have been recorded in the UK for the first time since 17 July. Amid calls for more restrictions, Boris Johnson urged people to come forward for booster jabs when their time comes. The prime minister said those who become eligible for a third dose of...
The debate continues over whether the government should ask people to wear masks - and, in particular, whether MPs should wear them in the House of Commons. On Wednesday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told people in England to cover their faces in "really crowded" areas. The next morning Edward Argar, one of his ministers, said MPs should be allowed to decide for themselves whether to wear one in the Commons.
A new report on Friday from the UK Health Ministry indicated the rising prevalence of a new offshoot of the Delta variant of Covid-19. The offshoot is so new that it does not have an official Pango lineage designation — such as B.1.167.2 for the original Delta variant — which is the nomenclature used by most scientists. The new Delta sub-lineage is being labeled as AY.4.2. More commonly, it’s being called “Delta Plus.”
First identified in July of this year, per the BBC, AY.4.2 was found in 6% of the Covid-19 samples tested in the week beginning September 27, according to...
A new and modified version of the Oxford vaccine is being developed to target the Delta coronavirus variant, The Independent understands, amid rising infections in the UK and the highest daily death toll since March.Early work has been started by members of Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert’s team at the University of Oxford – the same scientists behind the AstraZeneca jab first rolled out in January. A source said the new vaccine was being designed with the aim of “having something on the shelf ready to scale up – if it’s needed”.This comes as scientists warned that a new offshoot of...
South Africa has started giving COVID-19 vaccinations to adolescents aged between 12 and 17 years, with a goal of inoculating at least 6 million people from this age group. The country is trying to increase its rate of vaccinations which is running behind the target of 300,000 daily shots. Currently, South Africa is administering about 185,000 doses per day.The move is in line with decisions in other countries including Britain, the U.S., Canada France and Germany, who all began offering COVID-19 vaccines to teens and even younger children months ago. Although adolescents are less likely to suffer severe...
Belgium s government warned Thursday that the country could well be on the cusp of another major surge in COVID-19 cases despite its high vaccination rate. Though the government recently relaxed the mandatory use of facemasks, it is again starting to encourage the population to use them to counter a rise in cases reminiscent of the first three surges of the past 1 1/2 years.“We are clearly in a fourth wave,” Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke told the VRT network. “We will see a major increase in infections and, unfortunately, hospital admissions.”The government has this month loosened some restrictions, including allowing for more indoor events and dropping requirements for customers to wear masks in bars. Belgium, a nation of 11 million, again has over 3,000 infections a day, an increase of 50% compared to the week earlier. Hospital admissions are at 80 a day now, an increase of over 40%. Even if the total numbers are still manageable, there are worries about the curve spiking again, even though 85 percent of the adult population is vaccinated.
Northern Ireland's health service is facing "its worst winter ever", the NI chair of the British Medical Association (BMA) has warned. Dr Tom Black was speaking as Stormont ministers meet to assess the latest health data ahead of next week's planned reopening of nightclubs. Social distancing in hospitality is also...
Waiting times in the health service in Wales have again produced the worst figures on record. Dr Andrew Goodall, NHS Wales chief executive, said the NHS is facing its most challenging period ever. He said increased demands on services, as well as Covid, had taken their toll on the healthcare...
London Fire Brigade had to declare a major incident due to its call centre being inundated with emergency calls during July's floods, it has emerged. Parts of London received a month's worth of rain in just one day on 12 July, causing flash floods. The brigade reported its highest number...
The Welsh Conservatives have demanded urgent clarity over whether Wales will keep or scrap PCR tests for fully-vaccinated returning travellers. From Sunday people in England will be allowed to use lateral flow tests instead of the more expensive lab tests when they return. The Welsh government has been opposed to...
Some of the "unhappiest consultants ever" were found at a Welsh hospital, a report says. It focuses on Wrexham Maelor and documents a "perfect storm of a collapsing estate, ineffectual or non-existent IT, and staff shortages". Written by the Royal College of Physicians (RCP), it describes a long-term "lack of...
Pupils are likely to lose out on £16,000 in earnings in the future due to the impact of the Covid pandemic, according to a new report.The Education Policy Institute (EPI) said more funding is needed to help young people catch-up on learning in order to avoid long-term damage to their life chances.The think-tank published research in the summer finding pupils were two to three months behind in their learning compared to pre-pandemic levels, with disadvantaged students falling even further behind.“The long-run effects of this degree of learning loss are stark,” its new report - released on Thursday - said.The think-tank...
India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
As part of a brand new study, The Yale School of Public Health looked into all the available data on natural immunity available and was able to estimate just how often those unvaccinated could potentially get infected with COVID-19. That’s right! The researchers focused not on their risk of getting...
