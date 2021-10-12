Disney Studios Content Chief Creative Officer Alan Horn Retiring
Alan Horn is retiring from Disney studios as the Chief Creative Officer. For the last ten years, Horn has been running Walt Disney Studios, now called Disney Studios Content. Horn came to Disney and stabilized the studios after the bumpy three year run of Rich Ross. Under Horn’s leadership, the studios have released 20 films that have passed the $1 billion mark. The studios also passed $7 billion globally in 2016 and 2018 and $11 billion in 2019, both of these were records. Horn was named Chairman of The Walt Disney Studios in 2012. He then became Co-Chairman and Chief Creative Officer in 2019 before shifting to the Chief Creative Officer role in 2021.dapsmagic.com
