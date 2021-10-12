CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Studios Content Chief Creative Officer Alan Horn Retiring

Cover picture for the articleAlan Horn is retiring from Disney studios as the Chief Creative Officer. For the last ten years, Horn has been running Walt Disney Studios, now called Disney Studios Content. Horn came to Disney and stabilized the studios after the bumpy three year run of Rich Ross. Under Horn’s leadership, the studios have released 20 films that have passed the $1 billion mark. The studios also passed $7 billion globally in 2016 and 2018 and $11 billion in 2019, both of these were records. Horn was named Chairman of The Walt Disney Studios in 2012. He then became Co-Chairman and Chief Creative Officer in 2019 before shifting to the Chief Creative Officer role in 2021.

Middletown Press

Disney's Alan Horn Retires With Great Track Record and Solid Reputation

We in the media have known for some time that Alan Horn would be retiring from Disney at year’s end, as Variety has reported. But somehow when Disney officially announced the news this week that indeed the 78-year-old leader would be leaving as of Dec. 31, it really hit me, and made me sad.
abc7ny.com

Disney film executive Alan Horn retiring at end of year

BURBANK, Calif. -- Disney film executive Alan Horn will retire at the end of the year, the company announced Monday. Horn currently serves as the chief creative officer of Disney Studios Content. He was previously the company's chairman of studios from 2012 until 2019. He was named co-chairman and chief creative officer in 2019.
MySanAntonio

Alan Horn, a Top Creative Executive, Is the Latest High-Ranking Disney Departure

One of Hollywood’s senior statesmen announced his retirement Monday, adding to a startling changing of the guard at The Walt Disney Co. Alan F. Horn, 78, will step down Dec. 31 as chief creative officer of Disney Studios Content, a division that includes Marvel, Lucasfilm, Searchlight Pictures, Pixar, 20th Century Studios and Disney’s traditional animation and live-action movie operations. His position is not expected to be filled.
stockxpo.com

Longtime Disney Studio Head to Depart

LOS ANGELES— Alan Horn, the longtime head of Walt Disney Co. DIS -1.82% ’s studio operations, announced Monday he is retiring from the company at the end of the year, joining an exodus of executives departing Disney alongside Executive Chairman Robert Iger. As chairman of Walt Disney Studios, Mr. Horn,...
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Lynton, Josh Berger Join Board of Britain’s Secret Cinema

Warner Music Group chairman and former Sony top executive Michael Lynton and Josh Berger, the former president and managing director of Warner Bros. U.K., Ireland and Spain, are joining the board of British “immersive” movie experience company Secret Cinema with immediate effect. “Both appointees bring with them decades of entertainment experience to Secret Cinema, which stages award-winning immersive shows that bring to life iconic movies and TV adaptations into groundbreaking in-person experiences,” the firm said on Wednesday. For example, for screenings of Back to the Future, the company recreated the film’s Hill Valley on a site in East London. And for Star...
martechseries.com

Ben Williams Joins TBWA\Worldwide as Chief Creative Experience Officer

The appointment of a new breed of creative leader builds on the company’s investments in brand experience, design and innovation. TBWA\Worldwide announced the appointment of Ben Williams as global chief creative experience officer. Williams joins the TBWA collective to set the vision for TBWA’s global creative product, unlocking the power of creativity to push the boundaries of brand experience.
Variety

WarnerMedia Leadership on ‘Dune: Part 2,’ Discovery Merger Progress and Why ‘Ted Lasso’ Isn’t on HBO Max

On the eve of AT&T’s third-quarter earnings report, WarnerMedia’s top leadership invited Variety to the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank for an open-ended conversation about where the company is headed as regulators scrutinize its planned merger with Discovery Inc. That deal will see the entertainment division spun off from the telecom giant a mere three years after AT&T finalized its purchase of HBO, Warner Bros. and Turner networks for $85.4 billion. WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, Ann Sarnoff, chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studio and Networks Group, and Andy Forssell, executive vice president and general manager of WarnerMedia direct-to-consumer, were all present...
Variety

Paramount Pictures Taps Courtney D. Armstrong as President of Business Affairs and Administration

Longtime Warner Bros. executive Courtney D. Armstrong has been named president of business affairs and administration for Paramount Pictures. Armstrong will report to Paramount Chief Operating Officer Andrew Gumpert, who is starting his new position on Oct. 29. “Anyone who knows or works with Courtney can attest that his exemplary business and legal mind, as well as his standout leadership qualities, put him at the very top of his field,” Gumpert said in a statement announcing Armstrong’s hiring. “He will be a tremendous addition to Paramount, and we could not be more fortunate to have him on our team.” In a note to...
Deadline

Castle Rock Entertainment Relaunches With $175M Film Fund

Castle Rock Entertainment, which was co-founded by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Rob Reiner, is relaunching its feature division with a $175M film fund under which the studio will develop, produce and finance quality movies for global audiences. Reiner will continue on as Castle Rock CEO, with Michele Reiner and Matthew George serving as Co-Presidents. Castle Rock’s film fund is backed by equity investors and top-tier entertainment banks. David Oliver of CIT Bank, N.A, which will act as administrative agent, structured the senior debt facility with Daisy Stall of California Bank &Trust. Castle Rock will have a first-look deal at Warner Bros. on theatrical...
dapsmagic.com

Monorails and More – DISNEY Reporter

Welcome to the DISNEY Reporter! Every week the top five stories of the week in Disney and geek news are reported. This week, there were lots of things to cover. First off at the Disneyland Resort, the monorails are again transporting guests on the highway in the sky! DAPS MAGIC was on hand for the first day to capture the return of the monorails. On the same day that the monorails returned, Mickey and Minnie Mouse unveiled new holiday outfits that they will be wearing at Disneyland this year!
