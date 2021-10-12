CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Randolph, MA

Missing 86-year-old woman Marie Laure Depestre found dead in Randolph

By Cassie McGrath
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 86-year-old Randolph woman who went missing last weekend was found dead on Monday afternoon, according to authorities. Marie Laure Depestre, who had memory loss, reportedly wandered away from her home on Decelle Drive on Saturday afternoon, according to a statement from the Randolph Police Department and Norfolk District Attorney’s Office. Searchers found her body around 1 p.m. on Monday, in a swampy area off Mazzeo Drive in Randolph, less than two miles from her home.

www.masslive.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plymouth, MA
City
Norfolk, MA
Norfolk, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Randolph, MA
Randolph, MA
Crime & Safety
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
60K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy