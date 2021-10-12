Missing 86-year-old woman Marie Laure Depestre found dead in Randolph

The 86-year-old Randolph woman who went missing last weekend was found dead on Monday afternoon, according to authorities. Marie Laure Depestre, who had memory loss, reportedly wandered away from her home on Decelle Drive on Saturday afternoon, according to a statement from the Randolph Police Department and Norfolk District Attorney’s Office. Searchers found her body around 1 p.m. on Monday, in a swampy area off Mazzeo Drive in Randolph, less than two miles from her home.