Netflix orders ‘That ’70s Show’ spinoff series ‘That ’90s Show’
Netflix has ordered “That ’90s Show,” a spinoff of the hit Fox sitcom “That ’70s Show.” Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of the show, and Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp — who played parents Red and Kitty Forman in the original series– are set to return in “That ’90s Show.” According to a show synopsis, it’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place, WI, kids.www.100fmrockford.com
Comments / 0