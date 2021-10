Convenience is more important than ever in banking today, with the pandemic continuing to drive consumers’ exploration of new payment methods and technologies. Contactless payments via smartphones skyrocketed in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue. One study projected that there will be 49 billion mobile contactless transactions in 2023, up from 26 billion this year. Banks and retailers have moved swiftly to keep pace with these developments, taking steps to support the touchless payment tools with which consumers are growing more comfortable.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 7 HOURS AGO