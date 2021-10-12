CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NY

Lyons woman dead, 1 severely injured after Wayne County motorcycle crash

By WROC Staff
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 9 days ago

ARCADIA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Lyons woman is dead and a man has severe injuries after two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Monday, officials from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities say 68-year-old Gary Rothfuss of Newark was driving a vehicle eastbound shortly before 7 p.m. on Sutton Road in the Town of Arcadia. They say 66-year-old Albert Webber of Newark was operating a motorcycle with his passenger, 57-year-old Edith Webber of Lyons, when they attempted to avoid Rothfuss’ vehicle in the roadway as he attempted to back a trailer into his driveway.

Police say Albert Webber lost control of the motorcycle and struck a rock embankment on the side of the road.

Officials say Edith Webber was pronounced dead at the scene. They say Albert Webber was later airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital with severe injuries. Rothfuss was uninjured, police say.

Authorities say the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

