‘Jeopardy!’: Matt Amodio ends historic run on game show with $1.5 million in prize money

By The Associated Press
 9 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — All good things must come to an end and Matt Amodio’s historic run on “Jeopardy!” did just that on Monday’s show, leaving the Yale doctoral student with 38 wins and more than $1.5 million in prize money. Amodio failed to answer the Final Jeopardy! clue correctly...

