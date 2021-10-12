CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get over 85% off Native Instruments’ entire Soniccouture Premium Collection 2, and save up to 50% on individual virtual instruments

By James Farmer
MusicRadar.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to virtual instruments, you can spend hundreds before finding something of sufficient quality. It’s hard to know what you’re going to get unless you go for one of the big names, but usually these VST plugins come with big price tags. That is, until now. Soniccouture is a Native Instruments NKS partner, and right now they’re offering over 85% off the Soniccouture Premium Collection 2 - as well as up to 50% off individual instruments for a limited time.

www.musicradar.com

hackaday.com

Hacked Set Of Instruments Saves Musician’s Gigs

Most of the horror stories you hear about air travel seem to center around luggage. Airlines do an admirable job of getting people safely to their destinations, but checked baggage is a bit of a crapshoot — it could be there when you land, it could end up taking the scenic route, or it could just plain disappear. That’s bad enough when it contains your clothes, but when it contains your livelihood? Talk about stress!
MUSIC
rekkerd.org

Output Arcade 2.0 brings playable instruments, kit generator & more

Output has announced an major update to its Arcade music creation software, bringing exciting new features in version 2.0. The fast-growing software that led to last year’s $45MM Series A investment round now includes playable instruments, opening up a world of new possibilities for creators. Popular product lines such as Hooked, Poolside, and Drip will now have professional tier chromatic instruments in addition to samples, allowing music makers to craft entire songs and scores with a single tool.
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

UJAM Groovemate One percussion instrument on sale for $9 USD!

Plugin Boutique has announced a sale on the Groovemate One plugin by UJAM, offering over 50% off on the virtual instrument that delivers groovy percussion for popular styles. You’ve cooked up your track, you’ve got bass and drums, melodies and chords and yet there’s something missing. Why does it still lack taste? Percussion! Think of salt as a spice – working dutifully in the background, a little bitter when consumed in masses. But no dish will come to full expression of flavours without it. The same goes for pop songs and percussion.
ELECTRONICS
techeblog.com

Google Search Gets New Electronic Tuner Tool for Your Guitar and Other Instruments

Google has added yet another tool, and this time, it’s aimed at musicians. Put simply, it’s an electronic tuner for your guitar or just about any other instrument, and works even on smartphones. Best of all, you aren’t required to download an app, just search “Google Tuner” in the web browser, allow access to your computer’s microphone, and start playing to tune the instrument. Read more for more pictures and information.
CELL PHONES
#Orchestral Music#Design#Europe#Discounts#Native Instruments#Vst#Nks#The All Saints Choir#Laotian
rekkerd.org

In Session Audio Annual Sale: Save on Kontakt Player instruments

In Session Audio has announced the launch of the 2021 Annual Sale, an opportunity to get In Session Audio’s Kontakt instruments at the deepest discounts of the year. Bigger than Black Friday, Cyber Monday or Xmas, our annual, deepest-discounts-of-the-year sale starts today. The following Kontakt Player libraries are on sale:
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

City Lights virtual instrument by BRSYNTH on sale at 83% OFF

Audio Plugin Deals has announced a promotion on the City Lights instrument plugin by BRSYNTH. City Lights is a virtual instrument sampler workstation with 160 different musical instruments for contemporary music production. City Lights features. Includes 808 (4 types), 1 Italian accordion, 9 electric basses, 1 fretless bass, 10 brass...
TECHNOLOGY
SFGate

Rare Grateful Dead instruments, collectibles and T-shirts go up for auction on Sotheby's

The Grateful Dead have long been synonymous with San Francisco counterculture, and their fan base is one of the most devoted in all of rock 'n' roll. Across the city, there are dozens of places where you can score a Dead T-shirt, but now thanks to auction house Sotheby's, hardcore fans can purchase a shirt that was worn by Ron "Pigpen" McKernan at Sound Storm in 1970, as well as hundreds of other items of Dead memorabilia.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
bassmusicianmagazine.com

New Gear: MXR Stealth Series Instrument Cables

Available now, MXR Stealth Series Instrument Cables make switching instruments a quiet and frustration-free experience. We use an integrated “silent” switch to eliminate any unpleasant noise when you plug or unplug your cable, and thanks to optimal capacitance and beefy 20 AWG oxygen-free copper conductors, you’ll hear your tone at new levels of volume and clarity.
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

UJAM Beatmaker Vice 80s, Retro & Synthwave instrument on sale at 50% OFF

Plugin Boutique is offering an exclusive 50% discount on the Beatmaker Vice virtual instrument by UJAM, featuring a collection of drum kits built from the most legendary analog drum machines. Maximum retro-futurism for digital drums: Everyone knows and loves the vibe of science fiction and horror movies from the 1980s....
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Psytrance Plugins releases HiPulse software synthesizer instrument

Psytrance Plugins has announced the release of HiPulse, a semi-modular synthesizer instrument for Windows and macOS. Designed for rave leads, the synth features 3 oscillators and a noise generator. It also includes a stereo delay, chorus, reverb, trancegate, and chorder for playing chords with ease. HiPulse is available VST, VST3...
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Native Instruments releases Sequis in collaboration with Orchestral Tools

Native Instruments has announced the release of the latest addition to its range of Kontakt-based instruments. Sequis is an instrument that will appeal to music producers and media composers alike. It is the follow up to Arkhis, NI’s hugely successful instrument for cutting-edge cinematic underscoring. Both instruments were developed in partnership with Orchestral Tools, the legendary Berlin-based instrument design studio famed for their blockbuster sounds.
ELECTRONICS
pro-tools-expert.com

Experts Talk Recording Acoustic Instruments

In this week’s podcast, Julian is joined by Audrey Martinovich and Luke Goddard to discuss approaches and techniques for recording acoustic instruments and the musicians who play them. Audrey Martinovich. Audrey Martinovich’s interest in recording was sparked from her background as a classically trained singer. She co-owns Audio for the...
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Master the six-string this Rocktober with $80 off an annual Guitar Tricks online guitar lessons subscription

So, you’ve finally made the decision to learn the guitar - but with so many online guitar lessons out there, where do you start? Well, with a deal this good, our choice would be Guitar Tricks. Often hailed as the original pioneer of the online lesson, Guitar Tricks has been teaching budding guitarists since 1998 - meaning you are in good hands with these folks. For a very limited time, Guitar Tricks are offering an annual membership for only $99 - that’s a saving of $80!
GUITAR
rekkerd.org

Soundiron Principessa organ instrument for Kontakt on sale at 25% OFF

Plugin Boutique is offering an exclusive 25% discount on the Principessa sample library for Kontakt, a virtual instrument by Soundiron that captures the vintage sounds of the classic and very rare “Princess” organ. This 2-tiered electric organ was manufactured in the late 60s or early 70s by Welson, a now...
ELECTRONICS
Wallpaper*

African folk instruments inspire Weruzo’s debut design collection

Fashion designer Chinasa Chukwu presents a new collection of homeware and objects under her label Weruzo. Inspired by traditional African folk instruments, the collection is inspired by the designer’s childhood spent between England and Nigeria, and her interest in the craft stories she discovered while in Africa. Weruzo: a lifestyle...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
MusicRadar.com

Nektar announces the Impact LX Mini, its most powerful mini MIDI keyboard yet

Promising everything you need to play, perform and produce on the move, Nektar’s new Impact LX Mini is a little MIDI keyboard with a deceptively big feature set. The controller is built around 25-note velocity-sensitive keys, with a joystick giving you hands-on pitchbend and modulation control. The fun stuff can...
ELECTRONICS
musictech.net

Native Instrument and Orchestral Tools’ Sequis stars rhythmic, acoustic loops ready for the screen

The latest collaboration between Native Instruments and Orchestral Tools has yielded Sequis, an instrument primed for the creation of rhythmic, acoustic scores for film and television. Pristine recordings of woodwinds, choir, percussion, guitars and other acoustic instruments make up the multi-sampled material that sits at the heart of Sequis. When...
ELECTRONICS
theiet.org

Cable Gland Sizes for Instrumentation Cables

I Have a number of different types of instrumentation cables but trying to find a respective Gland for these cables that I have below these include:- Normally we just measure the outside diameter and pick a nylon stuffing gland to suit. Assuming you are a metric fella, and not wanting...
TECHNOLOGY

