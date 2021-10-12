Get over 85% off Native Instruments’ entire Soniccouture Premium Collection 2, and save up to 50% on individual virtual instruments

When it comes to virtual instruments, you can spend hundreds before finding something of sufficient quality. It’s hard to know what you’re going to get unless you go for one of the big names, but usually these VST plugins come with big price tags. That is, until now. Soniccouture is a Native Instruments NKS partner, and right now they’re offering over 85% off the Soniccouture Premium Collection 2 - as well as up to 50% off individual instruments for a limited time.