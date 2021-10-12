CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Report: Corporations are tanking America’s best shot at fighting climate change

Grist
Grist
 9 days ago
Corporate America loves climate action. At least, that’s what companies’ public climate pledges would have you think. But their lobbying activity often says otherwise. Despite ambitious commitments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, a new report from the nonprofit ClimateVoice reveals that 12 of the U.S.’s largest pro-climate companies are obstructing efforts to pass the Build Back Better Act — the multitrillion-dollar budget reconciliation package that would help set the nation on track to meet the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).

Variety

Facebook Is Reportedly Going to Change Its Corporate Name

What will Facebook’s new name be? The social giant, amid one of the worst PR crises in its 17-year history, is expected to announce a new name before the end of the month, according to a report by tech-news site The Verge, citing an anonymous source. Facebook’s new name is supposed to reflect CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s positioning of the company as moving beyond social media — into a developer of virtual “metaverse” experiences, per The Verge. Zuckerberg plans to talk about the new name at the Facebook Connect conference on Oct. 28, but the new corporate name could be announced before then, according...
INTERNET
The Independent

Why are banks key enablers in fighting climate change?

Banks have a crucial role in advocating CO2-conscious lifestyles among consumers. CO2 emissions are derived from consumption, consumption is enabled by spending money and money is handled by banks. Because the drastic impacts of climate change have already been seen, banks need to take responsibility and act to fight it.
ENVIRONMENT
vcpost.com

Petroteq Emerges as a Gold Standard for Fighting Climate Change

Global warming is a threat that has quickly rose to the top of our problems, one that all of humanity faces as one. Global warming and its effects do not discriminate according to how developed, progressive, or wealthy your country may be. This problem affects the entire world and can only be dealt with if humanity comes together and starts working together before it's too late. Petroteq, an oil company, has taken the initiative and stepped ahead with some incredible solutions.
ECONOMY
crossroadstoday.com

Australia fights ruling of duty to prevent climate change

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government on Monday began its legal challenge to a judge’s landmark decision that the administration has a duty of care to prevent future climate change in a case brought by eight teenagers. The Federal Court battle over a proposed coal mine expansion comes as...
AMAZON
Scientific American

America’s Next Great Migrations Are Driven by Climate Change

The increasingly frequent and intense floods, heat waves, wildfires and other extreme climate events jolt us into realizing that we don’t have the comfortable distance of 2040 or 2050 by which to mitigate climate change. The future we were meant to evade is here already, decades ahead of schedule. As world leaders gather at the global climate negotiations in Glasgow in November, they—and we—need to focus on two imperatives simultaneously.
ENVIRONMENT
oilandgas360.com

Blackrock CEO says the world is on track to lose climate change fight

(Bloomberg) –BlackRock Inc. Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said emerging economies need about $1 trillion a year over the next three decades for the world to achieve carbon neutrality. “Right now the emerging world is getting about $150 billion a year, so we’re on a pathway of failing,” Fink said...
ECONOMY
NRDC

Report: Leading Approach to BECCS Worsens Climate Change

A new Parliamentary inquiry will probe inflated claims about the role that bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) can play in the UK’s climate plan. This inquiry couldn’t be timelier, as the UK Government appears to be doubling down on the unproven technology despite mounting controversy about the environmental impacts of largescale biomass-burning for energy. Adding to serious scientific concerns about the impacts of BECCS on public health, water and wildlife new research indicates that the UK’s current approach to BECCS won’t deliver promised climate benefits, and, perversely, will make climate change worse. The ground-breaking findings suggest this approach should be treated as extremely high-risk for people and planet.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

Pentagon Releases Broad Plan To Fight Climate Change

The impacts of climate change will permeate all of the U.S. military’s plans and operations, and the Pentagon says it needs to make big changes not only to address those impacts but also to get ahead of its strategic competitors. “We know we are transitioning to a carbon-free future and so the...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Central banks lack tools to fight climate change -Nobel laureate

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - (This October 5 story corrects paragraph 11 to omit reference to private banks) Central banks are at risk of over-promising on how they can respond to the challenges posed by climate change, a Nobel economics laureate whose work questions how well economic models cope with uncertainty has warned.
ENVIRONMENT
Grist

How economists helped Big Oil obstruct climate action for decades

For more than a decade, researchers and journalists have tried to lay bare the PR machine employed by fossil fuel companies to delay climate action. Science historian Naomi Oreskes’ Merchants of Doubt detailed the critical role some scientists played in denying the soundness of climate science. Later, an investigation by InsideClimate News revealed that while Exxon denied climate change publicly, its own scientists were aware for decades of how fossil fuels warm the planet.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Grist

US corporations talk green but are helping derail major climate bill

Folded into the Democrats’ multitrillion-dollar budget reconciliation package is some of the U.S.’s most far-reaching climate legislation ever. Even scaled back from its originally proposed size of $3.5 trillion, the bill could go a long way toward helping the nation meet the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Philadelphia

These Are the Countries Historically Responsible for the Climate Emergency

The U.S. — by some distance — is responsible for the largest share of CO2 emissions from 1850 through to the present day, according to analysis published Tuesday by research group Carbon Brief. The research comes less than a month before the start of a critically important U.N. climate summit,...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

New Zealand to make banks report climate impact

New Zealand passed a law Thursday forcing banks to reveal the impact of their investments on climate change, describing it as a world-first move to make the financial sector's environmental record more transparent. Climate Change Minister James Shaw said the law meant banks, insurance companies and investment firms would make mandatory disclosures about their portfolios' global warming record from next year.
ENVIRONMENT
New Scientist

Why hope and optimism are crucial for fighting climate change

CLIMATE change is no longer a future issue or a distant one. It is here now, intensifying extreme weather events, threatening food and water supplies and putting our health at risk. Headlines bombard us with an increasing litany of disasters, from coastlines flooding and ice sheets disintegrating to drought in Madagascar and wildfires across western North America.
ENVIRONMENT
