The Daily Chop: Braves grab 2-1 lead in NLDS, Pederson, Game 4, and more

By Talking Chop
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing their 3-0 victory over the Brewers on Monday, Braves headlines were understandably centered around the heroics of Joc Pederson. With pitching being so dominant for each team thus far in the series, a three-run blast to break a scoreless tie in the fifth inning became the defining moment. Beyond just Pederson, Atlanta got an outstanding start from Ian Anderson, clutch defense from Dansby Swanson, and impressive work from the entire bullpen. With their victory in Game 3, the Braves are well-positioned for a return to the NLCS.

Yardbarker

Braves' Joc Pederson has amazing reason for wearing pearl necklace

Baseball fans are about to see more of Joc Pederson over the next week as his Atlanta Braves get set to face the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS. There is something fans should know about him: he just started wearing a pearl necklace during games. Yes, beginning last week, Pederson...
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
Audacy

Josh Donaldson mocks Dodgers, rips MLB during NLCS Game 3

Josh Donaldson has been following his former team rather closely this October and the former Atlanta Braves slugger and current Minnesota Twins third baseman had some thoughts about Tuesday’s Game 3 NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donaldson was live-tweeting during the game and began to tear into the Dodgers...
MLB
FanSided

MLB announces next step in Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave

MLB announced they are extending Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave through the playoffs. Ozuna has been away from the team since he was investigated on domestic violence charges in late May. On Sept. 9, the Braves outfielder entered a plea deal to get those charges dropped, but in doing so will enter a diversion program that will last three-to-six months. MLB is rightly waiting for Ozuna to complete said program and get the charges dropped.
MLB
Dansby Swanson
Ian Anderson
Joc Pederson
Rowdy Tellez, Corbin Burnes lead Brewers to NLDS Game 1 win over Braves

One mighty swing by Rowdy Tellez saved the day. His homer to right-center off Charlie Morton in the seventh inning generated both runs, and the pitching stood up throughout as the Milwaukee Brewers edged the Atlanta Braves, 2-1, in Game 1 of the National League Division Series at American Family Field on Friday.
MLB
2021 NLDS Game 1: Missed opportunities haunt Braves in 2-1 loss

The Atlanta Braves had their chances early but were unable to mount enough offense in a 2-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 of the NLDS. Coming into the series, the expectation was that it would be a low scoring affair with both team’s starting pitchers taking center stage. Well Charlie Morton and Corbin Burnes lived up to that.
MLB
The Daily Chop: Down 1-0, the Braves need to come home with a win

Well, the Braves 2021 playoff adventure has begun, and it started...sub-optimally. Earlier in the day, the Braves announced the roster, with some mild surprises, but nothing ground-shattering. Richard Rodriguez and Chris Martin were excluded, while Dylan Lee and Terrance Gore just made the cut. Spencer Strider and Cristian Pache were left off.
MLB
Talking Chop

2021 NLDS Game 2: Braves vs Brewers game thread

Yesterday, the Braves fell agonizingly short of starting out the 2021 NLDS with a 1-0 lead against the Brewers. Today’s a new opportunity, as Max Fried will look to outduel Brandon Woodruff in today’s pitching matchup. Can the Braves tie the series heading back to Cobb County? Or will their backs be against the wall by the time Game 3 rolls around? We’re about to find out.
MLB
#Nlds#Brewers#Chop#Nlcs#Braves News
Braves fans excited ahead of NLDS Game 1 showdown with Brewers

ATLANTA - Even though Game 1 of the Braves' series with the Brewers is in Milwaukee, there's still a lot of excitement here in Atlanta. This season there have been ups and downs for the Braves, so fans' excitement and anticipation for this weekend's games are at an all-time. "It...
MLB
The Daily Chop: Braves kick off NLDS against Brewers

Today’s the day! The first game of the National League Division Series has finally arrived, and the Atlanta Braves are ready and excited for the postseason. What has got them fired up? For reigning MVP Freddie Freeman, it’s bonding with his twin sons. After spending some much needed quality time with them one morning, it helped to ease some of the stress he’s been feeling from his mind. Now, he’s ready to enter the postseason and keep on hitting.
MLB
Braves drop NLDS Game 1 to Milwaukee, 2-1

The Braves' bats went cold in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Brewers Friday night. FOX 5 Sports' Kelly Price reports from Milwaukee.
MLB
The Daily Chop: Braves even NLDS, steal home field advantage from Brewers

The Braves evened their NLDS matchup against the Brewers on Saturday, utilizing an outstanding effort from Max Fried to win 3-0. Fried worked six shutout innings, striking out nine batters while keeping Milwaukee hitters off-balance throughout. In support of the left-hander, the Atlanta offense scored two early runs off Brandon Woodruff, then tacked on another when Austin Riley blasted a homer to right-center in the sixth inning. The bullpen was hardly perfect, but escaped trouble in each of the final three innings.
MLB
Battery Power: Joctober reigns as Braves take 2-1 lead on Brewers in NLDS

It was history for Joc Pederson, as he hit another pinch-hit home run to power the Braves to a 3-0 win over the Brewers in Monday’s Game 3 and a 2-1 series lead. In the latest Battery Power, Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney break down Pederson’s heroics after the Braves took advantage of a key decision from Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell. Plus, a strong performance on the mound by Ian Anderson, Dansby Swanson’s defense and potential Game 4 pitching matchups, along with more of what went right, what went wrong and what’s next for Atlanta in the series.
MLB
Braves win NLDS Game 2, tie series

Max Fried pitched six scoreless innings, Austin Riley homered and the Atlanta Braves won Game 2 in their best-of-five National League Divisional Series with the Milwaukee Brewers. Atlanta’s victory evens the series at 1-1. Fried pitched six innings, gave up three hits, no runs and struck out nine batters. The...
MLB
The Daily Chop: NLDS roster options, Arizona Fall League rosters announced and more

The Atlanta Braves held a workout at Truist Park Wednesday before flying to Milwaukee for Friday’s Game 1 of the NLDS against the Brewers. Among the players in attendance were top prospects Cristian Pache and Shea Langeliers. Brian Snitker informed reporters that the club will have a taxi squad for the NLDS and that they will cut down the roster before Friday’s Game 1.
MLB
Braves: NLDS Game 1 Preview

When the Braves and Brewers met in the regular season, they tied the season series at 3-3. This is about as even of a matchup that I can remember, and I anticipate Game 1, featuring Charlie Morton and Corbin Burnes, to foreshadow how the rest of the series will be played. .
MLB

