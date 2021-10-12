CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

GSK on track with consumer split as buyout report boosts shares

By Pushkala Aripaka
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lNyAW_0cObItWt00

(Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline is “firmly on track” to spin off its consumer health business next year, the British drugmaker said on Tuesday, after Bloomberg News reported the unit could attract bids from private equity firms such as Advent, CVC and KKR.

The division, which makes Sensodyne toothpaste, and Advil and Panadol painkillers, could also draw interest from big pharmaceutical and consumer goods companies, the report said , citing unidentified people with knowledge of the matter.

It added the unit could be valued at 40 billion pounds ($54 billion) or more.

A GSK spokesperson declined to comment on whether the company had received takeover interest in the division, a joint venture with U.S. drugmaker Pfizer.

The report sent London-listed GSK’s shares as much as 4.8% higher to 1,460.2 pence.

“GSK is far advanced with its plan for the separation of Consumer Healthcare,” the GSK representative said, adding the drugmaker was on course for the split in mid-2022.

The company set out plans in June to turn the consumer arm into a separately listed company to focus on its underperforming drugs business, and has defended those plans after activist investor Elliott suggested some changes including that GSK remained open to potentially selling the consumer business.

“The feedback we have received from our shareholders is that they are very keen to own the new Consumer Healthcare company as a listed entity through the demerger ... The GSK board will fulfil its fiduciary duties to evaluate any alternative options,” GSK’s spokesperson said.

Under GSK’s plan, shareholders will receive stock in the new consumer health group amounting to at least 80% of the 68% stake that GSK currently owns in it. Pfizer owns the remaining 32%.

New GSK would sell the remaining 20% stake “in a timely manner,” the group has said. Pfizer has also said it would seek to exit its shareholding.

Elliott, which in July confirmed holding a significant stake in GSK, said then that a conservative estimate would value GSK’s shareholding in the consumer unit at about 34 billion pounds - working out to roughly 50 billion pounds overall.

Brokerage Jefferies has valued it at 45 billion pounds.

Another activist investor, Bluebell Capital Partners, which holds a smaller stake in GSK, said last month the consumer arm should attract interest from trade buyers and, potentially, private equity investors.

Elliott has said a sale of the unit to an industry peer would command a “meaningful premium” to its estimated value due to potential synergies of up to 10% of the business’s revenues.

Separately, Bluebell said in an open letter to GSK Chairman Jonathan Symonds dated Oct. 11, that both he and Chief Executive Emma Walmsley should be replaced, voicing disappointment over an Oct. 7 investor event.

“We completely reject the content and claims made in this letter, which are not representative of the discussion at the meeting or the majority of our shareholders’ views,” GSK said in response.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China stocks rise on realty, coal shares boost

SHANGHAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - China stocks closed higher on Thursday as property and coal shares rebounded, after assurances from officials eased worries over the real estate sector. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.4% to 4,928.02 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2% to 3,594.78 points. ** Property firms...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Caixabank considers selling 9.92% stake in Erste Group valued at $1.92 bln

MADRID, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Spain’s Caixabank said on Thursday it was considering selling its entire 9.92% stake in the Austrian lender Erste Group Bank. The stake has current a market value of around 1.65 billion euros ($1.92 billion), taking into account the Austrian lender’s 429.8 million outstanding shares and Thursday’s closing price of 38.76 euros per share, according to data from Refinitiv.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

LianBio to raise up to $345 million in planned IPO at valuation of $1.8 billion

LianBio , a biotech with operations in the U.S. and China, set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday, with plans to offer 20.3 million American Depositary Shares priced at $15 to $17 each. The company would raise $345 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $1.8 billion, based on the 105.3 million shares expected to be outstanding once the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "LIAN." Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, BofA Securities and Raymond James are underwriting the deal. Proceeds will be used for clinical development and R&D and for general corporate purposes. "We are a global, science-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative medicines for patients with unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on in-licensing assets for Greater China and other Asian markets," the company says in its filing documents. The deal comes as the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 20%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gsk#Kkr#Glaxosmithkline#Drugs#British#Bloomberg News#Sensodyne#Consumer Healthcare
Business Insider

Revolut boosts free account flexibility to beckon to US consumers

Revolut is making several account features free to use for its US customers. This expansion of perks is a savvy investment in customer acquisition in a new market. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of research reports, charts, and forecasts on the Banking industry. Learn more about becoming a client.
RETAIL
Reuters

China shares close higher on consumer, agriculture stock boost

SHANGHAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China stocks closed higher on Tuesday, led by consumer staples and agriculture stocks, as the country’s market regulator eyed better support for private firms after weak economic data. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1% to 4,922.72, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.7% to 3,593.15.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Morrisons’ £7bn private equity takeover approved by shareholders

The £7 billion takeover of Morrisons by private equity giant Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) has been given the go-ahead by shareholders.The Bradford-based supermarket chain agreed the deal at the start of this month after a lengthy auction.On Tuesday, Morrisons held a general meeting with investors to seek approval for the move.The retailer confirmed that 99.2% of the shareholder vote was in favour of the takeover.Morrisons chair Andrew Higginson said: “We thank shareholders for the strong support received at today’s meetings.“We remain confident that CD&R will be a responsible, thoughtful and careful owner of Morrisons and we will now...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Australian shares inch higher on tech, banking boost

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Tuesday, helped by technology and banking stocks, with sentiment aided by stronger global markets due to gains in U.S. mega-cap technology companies. The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.27% to 7,400.9 by 0030 GMT, building on the benchmark’s 0.26% jump on Monday. Global...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
investing.com

GSK Gains on Report of Aggressive Private Equity Valuation for Consumer Unit

Investing.com – GlaxoSmithKline ADRs (NYSE:GSK) traded 2.5% higher in Tuesday’s premarket after a newswire report suggesting the spin off of its consumer healthcare unit will unlock more value than thought. Bloomberg reported that private equity groups eyeing the split reckon the unit could be worth up to $54 billion. GSK...
STOCKS
FiercePharma

Spinoff or $54B sale? GlaxoSmithKline's consumer health outfit draws buyout interest: report

As GlaxoSmithKline approaches the end of a two-year journey to spin off its consumer health joint venture with Pfizer, the demerger pathway suddenly looks less certain. Several private equity firms are sizing up GSK’s consumer health unit, which could be valued at £40 billion ($54 billion), Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
BUSINESS
Reuters

GSK's consumer arm draws private equity interest - Bloomberg News

Oct 12 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer healthcare unit is drawing interest from private equity firms such as Advent, CVC and KKR, ahead of the British drugmaker’s planned separation next year, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmatimes.com

GSK plans UK headquarters for new consumer healthcare company

GlaxoSmithKline is set to base its new consumer healthcare company in the UK following the separation of the business planned in 2022. Under new proposals, the new consumer healthcare company will be based at a newly built campus in Weybridge, UK. The campus will become the global headquarters for the...
BUSINESS
Phramalive.com

Slew of Potential Suitors for GSK Consumer Health Business

GSK Consumer Health Business Has a Slew of Potential Suitors. Shares of GlaxoSmithKline were climbing in premarket trading on rumors that the company’s consumer health business it intends to spin off into a separate company next year is attracting interest from venture capitalists. First reported by Bloomberg, GSK’s advisors are...
HEALTH
Forbes

If GSK Links Up With Private Equity, It Could Result In The Biggest Buyout Ever

GlaxoSmithKline has been planning to split its consumer healthcare unit from its main prescription drugs business for nearly three years. This June, the British pharmaceutical colossus finally revealed some details of the looming separation, saying it intended to list its consumer division as a separate publicly traded company sometime in mid-2022, a move that would create billions in proceeds.
BUSINESS
Reuters

GSK to cement split with two new headquarters

Oct 11 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline on Monday laid out plans for a new, 120 million pound ($164 million) headquarters for its soon-to-be-independent consumer healthcare business and also said its remaining pharmaceuticals and vaccines staff will relocate. GSK is due to be split in two in the middle of next year...
BUSINESS
FiercePharma

GlaxoSmithKline to leave landmark global HQ after split-up as consumer health business plots £120M new home

GlaxoSmithKline isn’t just making changes with its U.S. operations. The company is now exploring a new location for its global headquarters amid a historic business revamp. GSK will leave its iconic glass-façade corporate headquarters in London, known as the GSK House, after 2023 at the earliest, the British pharma unveiled Monday. The company has yet to identify a new site but said it intends to stay in the same area to maintain “access to the U.K.’s world-leading science and innovation hubs.”
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

British shares rebound on mining, travel stocks boost

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Oct 7 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 jumped on Thursday, led by gains in travel and heavyweight mining stocks, while recruitment firm Robert Walters rose sharply on strong profit forecasts.
MARKETS
Business Insider

Apogee Enterprises Declares Dividend, Boosts Share Buyback

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on November 10, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 26, 2021. The company also increased the existing share repurchase authorization by 1 million shares, bringing the total available share repurchase...
STOCKS
Variety

Zee Bends to Investor Demand for Shareholder Meeting After Court Ruling

India’s Zee Entertainment Enterprises finally agreed on Thursday to investment firm Invesco’s long-pending demand for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of shareholders, after the Bombay high court agreed to allow the group a week to contest the resolution passed. Zee will set a date for the meeting on Friday. The Atlanta-based Invesco fund, which holds 18% of Zee shares has been calling since Sept. 11 for an EGM that would remove CEO Punit Goenka, who, along with his family holds a 4% share in the company, and add six directors of its choosing to the board. However, on Sept. 21, Zee sprang a...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

205K+
Followers
225K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy