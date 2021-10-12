32 migrants found hiding in go-fast boat during Florida traffic stop, deputies say
MARATHON, Fla. – More than 30 Cuban migrants were found hiding in a go-fast boat during a traffic stop Monday morning in the Florida Keys, officials said. A Monroe County deputy pulled over a rental truck towing a trailer with a large vessel traveling slower than the speed limit in Marathon, according to a sheriff’s office news release. The deputy noted that none of the three children in the truck were restrained by any type of seat belt or child seat.www.clickorlando.com
