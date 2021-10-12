CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
32 migrants found hiding in go-fast boat during Florida traffic stop, deputies say

Cover picture for the articleMARATHON, Fla. – More than 30 Cuban migrants were found hiding in a go-fast boat during a traffic stop Monday morning in the Florida Keys, officials said. A Monroe County deputy pulled over a rental truck towing a trailer with a large vessel traveling slower than the speed limit in Marathon, according to a sheriff’s office news release. The deputy noted that none of the three children in the truck were restrained by any type of seat belt or child seat.

Dorrit Sherman
9d ago

That’s what the Biden administration doing , destroying our nation, we have no clue who is entering our nation,. We don’t remember that he swore to destroy our nation when he took office, we don’t remember any president do what he is doing? Who is he taking orders from?????

Reply(10)
21
nopenotme
9d ago

I guess we're not backing the cubans anymore must not be election season...maybe they'll start building a wall around Florida

Reply(11)
8
Lisa Hulit
9d ago

they are NOT migrants. They are ILLEGAL ALIENS. throwing back in the brink a few miles out and let him swim back to their country

Reply
5
