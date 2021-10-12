11 Flattering Hairstyles To Try If You Have A Round Face
Over the last month, Google searches for the “best haircuts for round faces” have surged by 4,250 per cent, suggesting that some of you out there are on the hunt for a new hairstyle to help flatter your face shape. Those with round faces (where width at cheekbone level is about the same as the face’s length) will know that getting your hairstyle right is key to balancing out and slimming the proportions of the face.www.vogue.co.uk
Comments / 0