Why Joc Pederson wears a pearl necklace during Braves games: 'It's a mystery for everyone'
A pearl necklace can be an ideal accessory for many formal occasions. A fancy night out. A wedding. A baseball game?. For Braves outfielder Joc Pederson, he'll take the latter. Pederson has been spotted wearing a pearl necklace during games this postseason, and he's been having success while wearing it. On Monday, he collected his third hit in as many pinch-hit at-bats this postseason and his second home run.www.chatsports.com
