Why Joc Pederson wears a pearl necklace during Braves games: 'It's a mystery for everyone'

Despite his absence in the Braves starting lineup for the first three games of the NLDS, Joc Pederson has found a way to make an impact. In case you’ve missed it, Pederson started the postseason a perfect 3 for 3 as the team’s primary pinch-hitter, slugging critical homers in Game 1 and 3 of the NLDS, and then delivering a seventh-inning base-hit in Game 2. Talk about some efficient hitting — the man in pearls has been about as clutch as you can be for Atlanta, and the Braves need to re-sign him.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO