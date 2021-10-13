CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

How William Shatner's Blue Origin space trip can reignite passion for science

By Ivan Pereira
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q6OP1_0cObINiz00
Actor William Shatner prepares for space trip Shatner, 90, who is best known for his role in “Star Trek,” will become the oldest person to ever fly in space. He’ll join three other passengers for Blue Origin’s second launch on Tuesday. Steven Senne/AP, FILE

He won't be exploring strange new worlds, making first contact with new life forms or even ordering a crew to raise a starcraft's shields, but William Shatner's historic flight into space Wednesday will be extraordinary for science, pop culture and the future of space travel, according to experts.

The actor, who beamed into television sets and movie screens over four decades as Captain James T. Kirk, will take part in an 11-minute space flight aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin's New Shepard NS-18 craft.

"I've heard about space for a long time now. I'm taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle," Shatner said in a statement Oct. 4.

While Shatner's flight is more about space tourism than science, his trip into the final frontier will be remarkable for a variety of reasons, according to those in the science community.

Most importantly, they say, his flight will rekindle the imaginations of future space explorers.

"I think Shatner is very influential not only for the characters he's portrayed but also what he represents," Rachael D. Seidler, a professor of applied physiology and kinesiology at the University of Florida, told ABC News. "His flight shows that anyone can take part in space travel."

Shatner won't be joined by any of his Star Trek co-stars for this away mission, instead, he will team up with several real-life scientists.

Audrey Powers, Blue Origin's vice president of mission and flight operations and a former NASA flight controller and engineer; Chris Boshuizen, the co-founder of satellite company Planet Labs and a former space mission architect for NASA; and Glen de Vries, the co-founder of Medidata Solutions, a life science company, will take part in the flight.

At 90 years old, Shatner will be the oldest person to date to travel in space, beating the record set by 82-year-old Wally Funk during July's inaugural New Shepard launch. Seidler said that she was thrilled to hear the news about Shatner's participation, particularly as someone who has studied the effects of space travel on the human body and brain.

Seidler said that Shatner's trip won't result in major changes to his body, but will give scientists a clearer picture of how space travel affects older people.

"It's really interesting to think about as we expand the opportunities for space travel what would it be like for someone who is older to go into space for a long period of time," she said.

From a non-science perspective, Wednesday's launch brings space travel back into the public discussion, according to other observers.

Paul Levinson, a professor of media studies at Fordham University, told ABC News that interest in space exploration has waned heavily over the last few decades especially since humans haven't been on the moon since 1972.

"There's a sense of wonder that is missing and there are a lot of ways to get back that sense of wonder," he told ABC News. "Space flights like this one with William Shatner definitely brings some wonder, not just to the Baby Boomers who grew up watching Kirk."

Levinson noted it's hard to quantify the impact that Kirk and the "Star Trek" franchise had on generations of scientists who ended up going into the field because they wanted to be like their favorite crew member. The shows and movies present an optimistic future created by scientific achievement that's attractive to any future scientist regardless of gender, age or nationality, Levinson said.

Joshua Colwell, the chair of the department of physics at the University of Central Florida, agreed. When science fiction and science dovetail, more people tend to be drawn in to read about astronomy, physics and engineering, he said.

"I think the value of things like 'Star Trek' or 'The Expanse' or so many other shows that portray scientific exploration is that those things inspire people to go into these fields," he said.

When asked about the flight's impact on future scientists, Shatner jokingly told Good Morning America Monday that he is not taking the trip to inspire others.

"I'm taking it as an experience," Shatner said with a hearty laugh.

Still, NASA astronauts launching from the space station later this month told ABC News they are excited about Shatner's short voyage.

"I think it captures the imagination of so many of us to see Captain Kirk, William Shatner, getting to fly in space, it's like yeah, who doesn't want to see that happen? I know I do," astronaut Kayla Barron told ABC News last week.

Colwell and others predict this won't be the last time that a major celebrity will blast off into space. The new space race is underway by several private entities, including Blue Origin, Virgin Galactic and Space X -- all looking to compete for space tourism and will likely push their services using big-name figures in the science, business and pop culture world, he said.

While there has been criticism that these flights are nothing more than joy rides for billionaires and celebrities, science and business experts say the flights are crucial for the future of affordable, space travel for all.

Rachel Fu, the chair and professor of the department of tourism, hospitality, and event management at the University of Florida told ABC News that for many people, space tourism is a long way away, but with every successful trip, the industry becomes more of a reality.

Fu, who wrote an essay in July about the future of the space travel industry, said Shatner's pop culture status will spark more even more interest than the space tourists who have traveled so far because Shatner has universal appeal.

Potential travelers and other space flight business leaders will take notice, she said.

"If you are attracting this attention and other entrepreneurs want to invest in this revolution, this will lead to improvements, make [space travel] safer and make it more affordable," Fu said.

At the least, Shatner's trip may serve as a simple pick-me-up for a pandemic-weary world.

"It brings fun, and we all need something after the rough year and a half we've had," Seidler said.

ABC News' Gina Sunseri and Kelly McCarthy contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Just Back From Space, William Shatner Visits Wizard World Convention In Rosemont

ROSEMONT, Ill. (CBS) — Fresh off his history-making trip to space for real, William Shatner beamed down to the Chicago area on Sunday. Shatner spoke at the Wizard World Comic Con in Rosemont. He signed autographs, posed for pictures, and participated in a panel discussion. On Wednesday, Shatner, 90, became the oldest person in space when he took a ride on a Blue Origin rocket. The company is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. “I’m looking out the window, and it turns out that nobody told me about it. I mean, the limitations, there’s about a 50-mile skin that the Earth has of...
ROSEMONT, IL
AFP

Russians return to Earth after filming first movie in space

A Russian actress and a film director returned to Earth Sunday after spending 12 days on the International Space Station (ISS) shooting scenes for the first movie in orbit. Yulia Peresild, 37, and Klim Shipenko, 38, landed as scheduled on Kazakhstan's steppe at 0436 GMT, according to footage broadcast live by Russia's Roscosmos space agency. Shipenko appeared distressed but smiling as he exited the capsule, waving his hand to cameras before being carried off by medical workers for an examination. Peresild, who plays the film's starring role and was selected from some 3,000 applicants, was extracted from the capsule to applause and a bouquet of flowers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS LA

NASA Rover Records Sounds From Mars

PASADENA (CBSLA) – The NASA Perseverance Rover has recorded over five hours of audio from Mars thanks to a set of microphones attached to the rover. Scientists out of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) were among the first to listen to the audio. Included in the audio, which you can listen to here, are the sounds of the rover wheels crunching on Mars’ surface, gusts of wind and the spacecraft motors whirring as it moves its arm. The Perseverance is not the first spacecraft to record audio from space, but it is the first to record audio from Mars. This audio data helps...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kayla Barron
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Wally Funk
Person
William Shatner
NBC4 Columbus

Strike dodged with deal between film and TV crews, studios

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An 11th-hour deal was reached Saturday, averting a strike of film and television crews that would have seen some 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers walk off their jobs and would have frozen productions in Hollywood and across the U.S. After days of marathon negotiations, representatives from the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees […]
MOVIES
Digital Trends

NASA’s Mars sounds open up whole new world for scientists

Perseverance is the first Mars rover to include microphones, an advancement that’s opened up a whole new world of discovery for NASA scientists keen to learn more about the distant planet. This week, the team overseeing the mission released a collection of audio recordings gathered by Perseverance since its arrival...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Space Tourism#Space Exploration#Space Station#The University Of Florida#Blue Origin#Planet Labs#Medidata Solutions
Boston Globe

How a nuclear bomb could save Earth from a stealthy asteroid

An atomic blast is not the preferred solution for planetary defense, but 3-D models are helping scientists prepare for a worst-case scenario. One day, astronomers may spot an asteroid months away from a cataclysmic rendezvous with Earth. Our only chance of survival at such a late stage would be to try to use a nuclear explosive to obliterate it.
ASTRONOMY
WBTAM/WBTFM

Bo Thompson: Media Expert Dr. Robert Thompson

Our media expert Dr. Robert Thompson joins us in remembering General Colin Powell who died yesterday at the age of 84, the William Shatner space shot on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket, and Disney announces big delays in their upcoming movie release schedule.
POLITICS
The Independent

Indiana Jones 5 set photos appear to confirm time travel theory is true

Indiana Jones 5 set photos appear to tease a time travel theory that’s been doing the rounds.The new film, which has just been delayed by Disney, will see Harrison Ford, 79, return as the professor of archaeology for the first time since 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the crystal Skull.It will be the first film in the franchise not to be directed by Steven Spielberg, with Logan’s James Mangold introducing the character “to a new generation”.Details are scarce about the new film’s storyline elements, but a theory predicted that Ford’s character will discover an artefact that powers...
TRAVEL
Variety

Uma Thurman to Play Arianna Huffington in Showtime Uber Series ‘Super Pumped’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Uma Thurman has been cast as Arianna Huffington in the Showtime series “Super Pumped,” which charts the rise of Uber, Variety has learned exclusively. Planned as an anthology, the first season of “Super Pumped” is based on Mike Isaac’s book of the same name. Pivoting on Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and his sometimes tumultuous relationship with his mentor Bill Gurley (Kyle Chandler), the series will depict the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley. The series will focus on a different major business world story each season. Huffington is a business...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Rob Reiner’s Castle Rock Relaunches Film Unit With $175 Million Production Fund

Castle Rock Entertainment, the stalwart content label founded in 1987 by partners including Rob Reiner and Alan Horn, is reviving its film production unit with a $175 million cash infusion. Reiner remains CEO of the outfit, with co-presidents Michele Reiner and Matthew George. The new fund will develop, produce and finance feature films, and is backed by blue chip investors and banks. David Oliver of CIT Bank, who structured the deal with Daisy Stall of California Bank & Trust, is running point. “I couldn’t be more thrilled,” Reiner said upon the announcement. “The Castle Rock lighthouse has always signaled a safe harbor...
MOVIES
CNN

William Shatner goes to space on Blue Origin mission

With 15 minutes to go, the launch is on hold again. Blue Origin tweeted that final checks on the rocket are being performed. Earlier this morning, the launch went into a brief hold as the crew worked on "vehicle readiness." 5 hr 2 min ago. The passengers are now strapped...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNN

William Shatner goes to space on Blue Origin mission

William Shatner and crew emerge from Blue Origin capsule after space flight. After William Shatner and the rest of the crew landed back on Earth, Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos opened the capsule hatch and said, "Hello astronauts, welcome to Earth!" Audrey Powers was the first to emerge out of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNN

William Shatner goes to space on Blue Origin mission

An emotional William Shatner says "I hope I can maintain what I feel now. I don't want to lose it." Back on Earth, William Shatner grew emotional describing his experience launching into space. "I'm so filled with emotion about what just happened. It's extraordinary, extraordinary. I hope I can maintain...
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

ABC News

427K+
Followers
108K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy