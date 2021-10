This article is available in Spanish in partnership with El Planeta Media. Este informe está disponible en español, traducido por El Planeta Media. National Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, has received great fanfare this year, with an increasing number of corporations, nonprofits and universities looking to recognize and celebrate the contributions of Latinos and Afro-Latinos. This increased interest comes on the heels of the 2020 Census, which counted more than 62.1 million Latinos, comprising 18.5% of the U.S. population and 12.6% of Massachusetts residents. Latinos are the largest ethnic group in America, representing 51% of all U.S. population growth from 2010 to 2020. This cohort is also young: 1 million Latinos will turn 18 this year and every year for the next 20 years, making them prime talent for our new economy and for the voter box.

