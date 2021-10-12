New England Patriots: 2 big reasons team is still alive in the AFC East

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots worked out cornerback Brian Poole on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Poole, celebrating his 29th birthday on Wednesday, has played for the Falcons and Jets in his five-year NFL career. He’s played in 70 games with 38 starts, making seven interceptions, 299 total tackles, one forced fumble, six sacks, four fumble recoveries, and 18 QB hits. Last year with the Jets, he played in nine games (with seven starts) and picked off two passes while recording a sack and 44 total tackles. Injuries ended his season after the Jets’ game against the Patriots in November. Poole signed with the Saints in the offseason but was released in October. The Patriots are 2-4, and they rank 16th in pass yards allowed per game (246.3) and 20th in pass yards allowed per play (7.25). Dak Prescott just threw for 445 yards in New England, a record against a Bill Belichick-coached Patriots team.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO