Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is a story-heavy, turn-based RPG spinoff of the Monster Hunter series. By collecting eggs, you raise monsters to fight alongside you in battles and search for answers to deadly mysteries. The gameplay and story are both serviceable, but newcomers to Monster Hunter or RPGs in general will likely be turned off by their downsides. The game has some fine music and sound design, though it's disappointing that very little music comes from the main series. The graphics are incredible, thanks in part to the game's unique art style. But all of this is dragged down by the game's performance, with a variable framerate heavily unoptimized for the Nintendo Switch. It's a great game for fans of Monster Hunter or turn-based RPGs in general, but if you decide to go for it, grab the PC version instead.

