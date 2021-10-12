CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Gok Wan too ill for MBE ceremony at Windsor Castle

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40hc1f_0cObHcnz00

Television presenter Gok Wan has cancelled his appearance at an honours ceremony at Windsor Castle due to a chest infection.

Wan, who was due to receive his MBE for services to fashion and social awareness from the Princess Royal told his Twitter followers he was feeling “a little topsy turvy” on Tuesday morning.

He tweeted: “Wide awake (cos I passed out on the sofa at 9.50pm)… so I’m ordering Christmas decorations for my panto dressing room. Anyone else feeling a little topsy turvy? Just me? Ok.”

A spokeswoman for Wan confirmed he was ill and was “devastated” he could not go to the ceremony as he “really wanted to go”.

She told the PA news agency: “He’s got a chest infection. He didn’t want to share his germs so he’s rescheduled it. The only reason is he didn’t feel 100%.

“He kept testing for Covid, he doesn’t have Covid but didn’t want to share his germs.”

Wan was due to be honoured alongside Grand National-winning jockey Bob Champion, who has been made a CBE in recognition of his charitable services to prostate and testicular cancer research.

Also being recognised will be Sue Campbell, Baroness of Loughborough and the director of women’s football at the FA.

Baroness Campbell will receive her damehood, while the president of Wales Rugby League, Mike Nicholas, will be given his MBE insignia.

Nurse Ashleigh Liddell, who made scrubs for colleagues during the pandemic, has been made an OBE.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Queen welcomes billionaires and tech entrepreneurs to Windsor Castle

The Queen welcomed billionaire business leaders, presidential envoys and tech entrepreneurs to Windsor Castle for a reception following a Government investment summit. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was among the guests invited to the Queen’s Berkshire home after the day-long conference in London aimed at encouraging foreign funding by showcasing the best of British innovation.
ECONOMY
Hello Magazine

Gok Wan 'devastated' as he's forced to miss MBE ceremony with Princess Anne

Gok Wan will not attend the investiture at Windsor Castle on Tuesday due to a chest infection. The TV presenter, 47, was due to receive an MBE for services to fashion and social awareness from the Princess Royal at the Queen's Berkshire palace. Earlier in the day, he tweeted: "Wide...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Champion
Person
Gok Wan
y100fm.com

Queen Elizabeth II returns to Windsor Castle after hospital stay

Queen Elizabeth II spent Wednesday night at a hospital for “preliminary medical checks” and returned to Windsor Castle on Thursday, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said on Thursday. The 95-year-old monarch was in “good spirits,” the spokesperson said. “Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Mary Berry, 86, is made a Dame Commander by Prince Charles for a lifetime of cooking, writing and baking, supported by her husband Paul at Windsor Castle - and plans to celebrate with a sandwich!

Mary Berry has been made a Dame Commander by the Prince of Wales for a lifetime of cooking, writing and baking - and plans to celebrate with a sandwich. The former Great British Bake Off judge, 86, has published more than 50 books during a career spanning more than five decades and was honoured during a Windsor Castle investiture ceremony.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windsor Castle#Football#Uk#Grand National#Baroness Of Loughborough#Fa#Wales Rugby League
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

A royal Pre-pregnancy wardrobe! Kate Middleton leads the charge

After 10 years and three children, the Duchess of Cambridge is still slipping into the same outfits she first wore at the start of her royal career. Kate Middleton, 39, dusted off an emerald Erdem coat first worn in 2014 for a visit to Kew Gardens with Prince William yesterday, pairing the statement piece with a short-sleeve fitted lime green jumper and wide-leg black trousers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
enstarz.com

Meghan Markle Struggling To Hide 'Bloated Body' After Pregnancy? Duchess Tried Hard Using These As Cover [Report]

Meghan Markle is suspected of hiding her post-pregnancy body by using unflattering, baggy clothes to soften her silhouette. After getting spotted by paparazzi in New York City, a report talked about how the Duchess of Sussex is trying so hard to cover up and hide her figure using strategically picked outfits. However, some of the publications have claimed that Meghan has epically failed to hide anything from the public.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
purewow.com

Royal News Roundup: Another Royal Baby, Meghan & Harry’s Trip to NYC and More

Here, all the royal news you need to know for the week of September 23, 2021. Last week, Prince William shared a video on Instagram of himself sitting down at a typewriter (yes, you read that correctly) to pen a special forward for the new book Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet. In the video, the Duke of Cambridge gave followers a glimpse into his home office as well as his unique typing style. Turns out, the 39-year-old types with his pointer fingers only.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Why Royal Experts Believe William And Harry Will Be Angry Over The New Princess Diana Movie

In August 1997, the world came to a screeching halt following Princess Diana's tragic and untimely death. Diana, who was widely revered by the public, was known for her undeniable beauty and charming personality — but beyond the surface, what really put her over with the public was her enduring charity work. According to TIME, Diana was, at one point, linked to more than 100 charities and even risked her life by visiting Angolan minefields to help de-mine the African country.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson's Irish family home is twice the size of Royal Lodge – inside

Sarah, Duchess of York, lives in the Royal Lodge in Windsor with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, complete with 30 rooms and 21 acres, but her family actually has Irish roots. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mother is the great-granddaughter of Mervyn Wingfield, the eighth Viscount Powerscourt. Her grandmother formerly lived at Powerscourt Estate, which is now an attraction in Ireland and boasts a 68-room mansion and 47-acre gardens, voted third best garden in the world.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

41K+
Followers
97K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy