CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

The campaign ahead

By Hugo Gurdon
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AW8qv_0cObHHSq00

The Washington Examiner magazine is very different this week from the way it is most weeks. It is devoted almost entirely to the single, huge subject of restoring America. “Restoring America” is the name we’ve given to a campaign we launch today in the print magazine and online at washingtonexaminer.com/restoringamerica. Please check it out.

A broad swath of Americans, probably the majority, recognizes that our country’s founding ideals and possibility of future success are under assault from a newly brazen radicalism. It is not just conservatives who see this but also independents and the few remaining centrists in the Democratic Party. On Capitol Hill, even some staffers working in Democratic offices are privately letting it be known that they are aghast at the unpopular and anti-democratic extremes being pushed by their far-Left colleagues.

This broad recognition is of an existential threat facing America, and it demands resistance from sensible, ordinary people. Our Restoring America campaign will be a sustained effort by the Washington Examiner to do its part in drawing attention to, and pushing back against, corrosive forces undermining the great republic we have inherited from previous generations.

Supporting and nurturing America’s founding values is, of course, something conservatives are always trying to do. But we hope Restoring America will sharpen this focus and make our purpose more explicit. We want it to help people everywhere know they are not alone in their concerns and neither will they be alone if they take a stand, as they should, against the ideologues assailing our politics and culture.

The thinking behind Restoring America is laid out in a lengthy editorial and is taken up in opinion pieces by a glittering lineup of writers including Mike Pompeo , Reps. Elise Stefanik and Dan Crenshaw , Sen. Tom Cotton , former HUD Secretary Ben Carson , Robert Woodson , and Matthew Spalding .

All our features this week are also devoted to themes within Restoring America. Author Abigail Shrier calls in her essay, “We Must Win the Gender War ,” for new thinking from conservatives in the fight for parents’ and women’s rights against militant transgenderism. The American Enterprise Institute’s Howard Husock lays out the vital role of charities in our nation’s success and points to threats now mounting against them. Mackubin Owens’s essay, “Winning Is the Only Thing ,” makes the devastating point that our military will lose public trust and respect unless it quickly reasserts the importance of martial success over faddish cultural concerns. Commentary Editor Conn Carroll makes the case that the institution of marriage, which is weaker than ever and under sustained attack, needs to be revived, for it is the fundamental building block of the successful society America was for so long.

Every day on our website, we will publish fresh articles from staff and freelance writers, from politicians and public intellectuals, that either report news relevant to the struggle in which we are engaged or offer reasons and prescriptions for renewal. Please join us in resisting the predations of the Left and in renewing the country we love.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fox News

CNN sounds alarm on Terry McAuliffe's campaign blunders: He 'lets the tongue get out ahead of the brain'

CNN sounded the alarm Monday over recent campaign blunders made by Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe, suggesting his comments could jeopardize his already slim margins in the race against Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin. During a discussion about the race on CNN's "Inside Politics," host John King admitted it was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
parsippanyfocus.com

Casha Launches Campaign for Congress

MORRIS COUNTY — Longtime Morris County Republican leader and conservative small businessman Larry Casha has launched his campaign for Congress in New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District. “It is time we stop accepting the unacceptable! I am tired of liberal politicians, like Mikie Sherrill and some weak Republicans propped up by...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
Ben Carson
Person
Robert Woodson
Person
Dan Crenshaw
Person
Elise Stefanik
Person
Mike Pompeo
Buffalo News

Walton campaign accuses Brown over campaign fundraising

As incumbent Byron Brown regrouped after losing the Democratic primary for mayor, Buffalo's tiny Republican Party offered him a sliver of encouragement. If the mayor asked for help in motivating the city's 14,553 Republicans, said Buffalo Republican Chairman Andrew Pace in August, his organization just might aid Brown's write-in campaign against primary winner India Walton.
BUFFALO, NY
insidernj.com

Obama to Campaign with Murphy in Newark

On Saturday, October 23,Governor Phil Murphy and President Barack Obama will host an early vote rally in Newark. For the first time in state history, early in-person voting will take place in New Jersey, beginning Saturday, October 23 – Sunday, October 31.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#The Democratic Party#Democratic#Restoring America#The Washington Examiner#Hud
showmeprogress.com

Campaign Finance: funding the nightmare

C180684 10/06/2021 American Dream PAC CFM Insurance Inc. PO Box 968 Concordia MO 64020 10/5/2021 $20,000.00. C180684 10/06/2021 American Dream PAC Missouri Soybean Association 734 S Country Club Dr. Jefferson City MO 65109 10/5/2021 $20,000.00. [emphasis added]. Of course, they’ll have all the money they’ll need…and more.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
News Channel Nebraska

Harris among top Democrats planning to campaign in Virginia ahead of election

Vice President Kamala Harris has plans to campaign for Terry McAuliffe before the November election, a source familiar with the plan tells CNN, adding another top name to the growing list of Democrats coming to the commonwealth to help the gubernatorial nominee. McAuliffe, in an attempt to jolt apathetic Democratic...
VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

An update on Austin Proposition A support and opposition campaigns three weeks ahead of the election

Austin voters will decide Proposition A on Nov. 2. The citizen initiative would establish minimum police staffing requirement that there to be at least two police officers for every 1,000 residents of Austin; add an additional 40 hours of police training each year; and provide police with additional compensation for being proficient in non-English languages, enrolling in cadet mentoring programs, and being recognized for honorable conduct.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
kiwaradio.com

Feenstra Launches Reelection Campaign

Hull, Iowa — Congressman Randy Feenstra, Iowa’s 4th District U.S. Congress Representative from Hull, has officially announced his campaign for reelection to that office, which he’s held since January of this year. Feenstra made his announcement Wednesday morning via Twitter. He won his first term last year, and according to...
HULL, IA
AFP

US voting rights push sunk by Republicans

The 2020 US election drew the highest turnout in more than a century, despite a raging pandemic and efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to undermine trust in the voting system. It was declared the most secure election in US history. Yet states across America have spent months leveraging Trump's false claims of a stolen election to introduce restrictive laws that opponents say are an assault on voting rights. The curbs have alarmed civil rights activists and prompted President Joe Biden to issue an 11th-hour plea Wednesday for the soul of the nation -- just as senators were voting against debating the issue. "United States Senate needs to act to protect the sacred constitutional right to vote which is under unrelenting assault by proponents of the Big Lie and Republican governors, secretaries of state, attorneys-general, and state legislatures across the nation," he said in a statement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

5 things to watch for CNN's Biden town hall in Baltimore

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Thursday is expected to face questions about his legislative agenda and his handling of key issues during his first year in office when he participates in a CNN town hall in Baltimore. The event will be moderated by CNN anchor Anderson Cooper and will...
BALTIMORE, MD
Decider

Condoleezza Rice Feuds With ‘The View’ Hosts: “Let Me Finish!”

The panel kicked things off by discussing Mitch McConnell’s recent statement urging Americans to “let bygones be bygones” when it comes to the Capitol Hill insurrection. Rice began by asserting that the insurrection was wrong, “full-stop.” However, after the election results were certified that night, she said that she had newfound faith in her institutions and “the people who protect them.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
156K+
Followers
52K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy