The campaign ahead

The Washington Examiner magazine is very different this week from the way it is most weeks. It is devoted almost entirely to the single, huge subject of restoring America. “Restoring America” is the name we’ve given to a campaign we launch today in the print magazine and online at washingtonexaminer.com/restoringamerica. Please check it out.

A broad swath of Americans, probably the majority, recognizes that our country’s founding ideals and possibility of future success are under assault from a newly brazen radicalism. It is not just conservatives who see this but also independents and the few remaining centrists in the Democratic Party. On Capitol Hill, even some staffers working in Democratic offices are privately letting it be known that they are aghast at the unpopular and anti-democratic extremes being pushed by their far-Left colleagues.

This broad recognition is of an existential threat facing America, and it demands resistance from sensible, ordinary people. Our Restoring America campaign will be a sustained effort by the Washington Examiner to do its part in drawing attention to, and pushing back against, corrosive forces undermining the great republic we have inherited from previous generations.

Supporting and nurturing America’s founding values is, of course, something conservatives are always trying to do. But we hope Restoring America will sharpen this focus and make our purpose more explicit. We want it to help people everywhere know they are not alone in their concerns and neither will they be alone if they take a stand, as they should, against the ideologues assailing our politics and culture.

The thinking behind Restoring America is laid out in a lengthy editorial and is taken up in opinion pieces by a glittering lineup of writers including Mike Pompeo , Reps. Elise Stefanik and Dan Crenshaw , Sen. Tom Cotton , former HUD Secretary Ben Carson , Robert Woodson , and Matthew Spalding .

All our features this week are also devoted to themes within Restoring America. Author Abigail Shrier calls in her essay, “We Must Win the Gender War ,” for new thinking from conservatives in the fight for parents’ and women’s rights against militant transgenderism. The American Enterprise Institute’s Howard Husock lays out the vital role of charities in our nation’s success and points to threats now mounting against them. Mackubin Owens’s essay, “Winning Is the Only Thing ,” makes the devastating point that our military will lose public trust and respect unless it quickly reasserts the importance of martial success over faddish cultural concerns. Commentary Editor Conn Carroll makes the case that the institution of marriage, which is weaker than ever and under sustained attack, needs to be revived, for it is the fundamental building block of the successful society America was for so long.

Every day on our website, we will publish fresh articles from staff and freelance writers, from politicians and public intellectuals, that either report news relevant to the struggle in which we are engaged or offer reasons and prescriptions for renewal. Please join us in resisting the predations of the Left and in renewing the country we love.