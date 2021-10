There are certain names that just always seem to come up in Bachelor Nation, and Garrett is definitely one of them. It seems like nearly every season of The Bachelorette has a Garrett. There was Garrett Schwartz, who only made it to Week 2 of Katie Thurston’s season. Then there was Garrett Powell, who had a very tearful goodbye with Bachelorette Hannah Brown. And of course, who could forget Becca Kufrin’s ex-fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen. Now, with Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, there’s a new Garrett in Bachelor Nation. Garrett Aida is a part of The Bachelorette Season 18, and here’s what you need to know about him to understand why this Garrett is different from all the rest.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO